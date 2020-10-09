Indeed Milwaukee Taproom Presents Second Annual (Low-Key) Lowdown

Indeed Brewing Company Milwaukee will be shutting down a section of 2nd Street in front of their brewery for the second annual Lowdown celebration on Saturday, October 10, from 12 – 9 p.m. In re-vamped low-key format, the street will become a socially distant festival with picnic tables spaced 10 feet apart, double-sided draft trailer and hand sanitizer stations at each entry. The taproom will still be open for serving and seating, but limited to 40 people, in accordance with safety regulations. Of course, masks are required while not seated at a table, even while outside.

A couple special beers will be featured at the event. The debut of the Czech Pilsner and the return of the Bock. Both beers will be available straight from the fermenter in fass kegs. Both beers will also be available for the commemorative glass and hot-poker treatment. If you haven’t seen or heard of this before, it’s where a red-hot fireplace poker is inserted into a beer and caramelizes the malts and sugars. That costs $10 and you get to keep the glass.

Entertainment will be provided by DJ Mikey Fast Life and Friends from 12 – 8:30 p.m. and there will be food available from MKE Roll and the Milwaukee Pretzel Company. Credit cards are preferred, but exact cash will be accepted. It’s $1 to come to the festival to drink, which goes directly to the company’s incredible Indeed We Can initiative. If you haven’t heard of that before, it’s something that both the Minneapolis and Milwaukee taprooms participate in where they donate 100% of net proceeds from every Wednesday to a charity or organization the staffs pick.

It looks like the weather is going to cooperate on Saturday, so if you’re looking for something fun to do outside in Walker’s Point, check out the Low-Key Lowdown at Indeed!