Just in Time for Autumn: An Overview of Milwaukee’s Hard Cider Scene

With the autumn chill rapidly approaching, there’s no better way to get in the spirit of the season than to experience one of the many local cideries the Milwaukee area has to offer. With a wide range of products, flavor profiles, hard cider options, and more, each cidery offers a distinctive experience crafted from a place of passion for all things cider. Whether you’re looking for barrel-aged red wine, hard cider made from the fruit of local orchards, or the perfect place to spend a fall afternoon, look no further than these five cidery/wineries.

× Expand Photo by Sara Statha ӔppelTreow Winery

ӔppelTreow Winery

1072 288th Ave.

Burlington

(262) 878-5345

www.aeppeltreow.com

Located in Burlington, ӔppelTreow offers cider straight from the Brightwoods Orchard, which grows over 200 kinds of apples and pears. The location is also a distillery with an emphasis on Wisconsin grown products. Selections are offered in several styles; sparkling, using the champagne method, draft, table, fortified or distilled, and the first three styles have a semi-sweet or dry option based on preference. “My personal favorite is our Orchard Oriole Perry. It’s made from proper English perry pears, estate grown, and is uber dry, tannic, and astringent,” says Charles McGonegal, president and ciderwright of ӔppelTreow. “We have very traditional ciders from old varieties of apples or pears, and we have modern flavored ciders. We have something from pears in every style.” ӔppelTreow offers tastings, some complimentary, some available for a cost by the glass, can, or flight. With their extensive range of local products, this cidery is a must-stop for any seasonal beverage enthusiast this fall.

× Expand Photo courtesy Apple Works Winery Apple Works Winery

Apple Works Winery

W179 N12536 Fond du Lac Ave.

Germantown

(262) 677-1000

www.appleworkswinery.com

Germantown’s Apple Works Winery is known for renowned, barrel-aged red wines, crisp white wine and their reserve collection. Originally an orchard, Apple Works is now a sprawling place for all things wine, priding themselves on a unique wine experience unlike any other. Some options include the buttery Chardonnay with green apple accents, the velvety Black Malvoisie, and the award-winning Jennlynn with notes of grapefruit and pineapple, as well as many more. Kevin Behnke owns Apple Works, and has been a wine visionary for decades, dedicated to delivering wine while honoring the rich history of the property.

× Expand Photo courtesy Pomona Cider Company Pomona Cider Company

Pomona Cider Company

2163 N. Farwell Ave.

Milwaukee

(414)347-1515

www.pomonaciderco.com

Pomona Cider Company is a hard cider company located in the heart of Milwaukee’s East Side that boasts a diverse selection of hard ciders, in addition to non-alcoholic beverages and tasty snacks. Hard cider options range from semi-sweet, semi-dry and dry, with food to accompany any beverage, and a Sunday brunch menu for any mid-morning needs. “Our food menu complements our ciders perfectly, featuring savory snacks like in-house flavored potato chips, focaccia and honey butter, build your own charcuterie board, and a tempting pretzel board,” says owner Tom Gabert. “My personal cider favorites include the Brut Reserve, Apple Cherry, and Spruce Tip varieties. However, you can’t go wrong with Hopped Apple, Brut in a Barrel and Island Orchard’s flagship Brut Apple. Our ciders are crafted in a Normandy/New World style, known for their drier and more tannic profiles. Since our opening in April of this year, we have created three exceptional ciders on-site. Our latest creation is the Spruce Tip cider, with a balanced and complex flavor profile.” While they do not currently offer tours, there is much to be anticipated when it comes to the future of Pomona Cider Company.

× Expand Photo courtesy Lost Valley Cider Co. Lost Valley Cider Co.

Lost Valley Cider Co.

408 W. Florida St.

Milwaukee

info@lostvalley.com

www.lostvalley.com

Lost Valley Cider Co. is structured similarly to a craft beer bar but dedicated to hard cider. The emphasis is on welcoming people of all levels of cider into the experience, incorporating ciders from all over the Wisconsin area and beyond. “We welcomed cider newbies and cider fans and new cider brands over the past seven years and have loved expanding the category of cider for the city of Milwaukee,” says Chandra Rudolph, co-owner/general manager. “More than half of our ciders come from the Midwest, and we have ciders from California to Vermont.” Lost Valley offers trivia nights on Wednesday starting at 7 p.m. and live music happy hour on Fridays from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Lost Valley is a great space that cultivates quality in the Milwaukee cider scene.

× Expand Photo by Carl Stevens @thecarlstevens Cache Cider

Cache Cider

2612 S. Greeley St. Suite 123

(414) 841-6360

www.cachecider.com

Focusing on individual apple varieties that are often overlooked, Cache Cider is committed to finding a flavor for a wide range of cider connoisseurs. Owner Ethan Keller began as a musician, playing for audiences across the Milwaukee area, but Keller’s multifaceted nature and interest in beverage experimentation have led him to the world of hard cider. Keller’s original flavors range from light, to sweet, to caramelly, to classically flavored with varying levels of astringency. The Bay View neighborhood is home to this gem of the Milwaukee cider scene.