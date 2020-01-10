Milwaukee Sausage Company to Close This Weekend

Milwaukee Sausage Company owner Mark Maciejewski shared on Facebook today that the butcher shop-style storefront will be shutting down at the end of the close of business hours on Sunday, Jan. 12.

According to the post, the store will be closed "for some measurable time," but gives some indication the closure will be temporary.

The store will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Gift certificates can be redeemed this weekend or cashed out.

The shop was named a finalist in the Shepherd Express' Best of Milwaukee readers' choice awards for the Best Milwaukee-Made Sausage and Best Sausage Shop in both 2018 and 2019.

