MobCraft to Release Five Limited Beers on Black Friday

For the second year in a row, MobCraft partners with O’so Brewing Company of Plover and Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe of Green Bay to produce a limited run of beers for sale on Black Friday. This year the collaboration features two kringle-based beers, Kringle Monster Imperial Pasty Stout (9% ABV) and the even boozier Kringle All the Way (10% ABV), which is a blend of Kringle Monster and barrel aged imperial stout.

This year’s pastry specials were brewed with over 350 lbs. of Uncle Mike’s best-selling kringle, Sea Salt Caramel Pecan. Both beers will be available in four-packs to-go as well as on draught in the taproom. The beers born from the traditional, crowd-sourced method and were suggested by Jim Lauer of Green Bay.

In addition to the two kringle-infused beers, the brewery will release three oak aged sour beers. Existence Fig Belgian Style Sour Ale, a Belgian Style Sour Ale aged in American and French oak with Brettanomyces and Lactobacillus, refermented with figs and maple syrup then finished with vanilla and nutmeg. The beer tastes like a boozy cake, according to Adam Thomas, MobCraft’s Director of Barrel Operations. Existence Grand Cru Belgian Style Sour Ale, a blend of 2017, 2018 and 2019 Existence batches. Both Existence variations are 10% ABV. Finally, 2020 Sour Golden Ale, which will be the first offering of their award-winning golden ale in cans. The only one of these three beers available on tap will be Existence Fig.

The brewery opens at noon on Black Friday for to-go beer and taproom seating. MobCraft offers contact free curbside pickup, or guests can come into the taproom to purchase beer. Guests who prefer to order online can order here. The Black Friday limited release beers will be listed at noon on Friday, November 27.

In addition to the multiple releases, MobCraft will be offering $5 off 2021 Mug Club memberships from Wednesday, November 25 through Monday, November 30. Anyone who purchases two to-go sour products (500ml bottle, four-pack or six-pack) will receive a free stemmed sour glass.

MobCraft will also be hosting a pop-up shop in Green Bay at Uncle Mike’s East Mason location (2999 E. Mason St., Green Bay) on Black Friday from 12 to 3 p.m. The pop-up will sell packaged beer, including all of the Black Friday releases, and beer and kringle pairing kits. The Beer + Kringle pairing will be hosted on Zoom on Saturday, November 28.