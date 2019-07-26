New Axe Bar Opening in One Week: Photo Slideshow

× 1 of 8 Expand Photo credit: Evan Casey × 2 of 8 Expand Photo credit: Evan Casey × 3 of 8 Expand Photo credit: Evan Casey × 4 of 8 Expand Photo credit: Evan Casey × 5 of 8 Expand Photo credit: Evan Casey × 6 of 8 Expand Photo credit: Evan Casey × 7 of 8 Expand Photo credit: Evan Casey × 8 of 8 Expand Photo credit: Evan Casey Prev Next

The NorthSouth Club, a new axe bar in Walker's Point, will open their doors Saturday, August 3rd. AXE MKE owners Marla and David Poytinger announced the bar, which will also have seven shuffleboard lanes, earlier in the summer. The club is currently taking reservations.

The 12,000 sq. ft. bar, located at 230 E. Pittsburgh Ave., also has 16 axe throwing lanes and can fit 299 people. Thursday, July 25, the club held a soft-opening event. Co-owner David Poytinger said that he and his employees helped build the bar together.

"It's kind of how Milwaukee is, we all got on our hands and knees and built it from the ground and we made something that I really think Milwaukee will enjoy," he said.

Bars & Recreation owns and operates AXE MKE, Nine Below, and Splash Studio. AXE MKE, which was Milwaukee’s first axe throwing bar, came to the East Side in 2018. Owners David and Marla Poytinger are hoping to continue the success of AXE MKE by adding more axe-throwing lanes and space to their newest addition.

“We want guests to have an ‘all-in’ experience whether they’re wearing flannel, drinking beer, and throwing axes; or sporting a tropical shirt, sipping a Mai Tai in a cabana, and playing shuffleboard,” said Bars & Recreation president Marla Poytinger. “NorthSouth Club is a destination and an escape.”

For now, general reservations are open through October here. NorthSouth will also feature league play and special themed events.

Learn more about the new location here.