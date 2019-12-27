Unlocal Beer Company to Open Taproom in Walker's Point

× Expand Photo credit: Getty Images

Unlocal Beer Company announced today the planned opening of their first location at 725 S. 1st St. in Walker’s Point (next to D.I.X. Milwaukee) in May 2020.

Unlocal is not a brewery itself. Rather than brewing their own beer, Unlocal will act as a medium to provide Milwaukee residents with craft beer otherwise unavailable in Wisconsin. A total of eight breweries will be featured on tap at once, each showcasing a different state and style of beer. Other products from these microbreweries will also be available for purchase in six packs. Featured breweries will rotate regularly, so the taproom will always have something new for frequent customers.

Unlocal has also launched a crowdfunding campaign through MainVest, an online platform that allows communities to support local entrepreneurs in exchange for a share of the company’s revenue.

Unlocal will also be working with 2nd Kitchen, a platform that allows customers to order food from nearby restaurants and have it delivered to the taproom. Food trucks will be a regular sighting at the taproom, as the company plans on hosting local vendors during special events.

While many craft beer bars in the area feature an array of products from near and far, Unlocal will focus on smaller breweries that are not currently available in Milwaukee. Good People Brewing Co. in Ala., Revival Brewing Co. in R.I., and Black Tooth Brewing Co. in Wy. are a few of the breweries the company plans on featuring in the taproom.

“There are hundreds of breweries in America that have a very small distribution reach,” said Andrew Jerry, founder of Unlocal Beer Company. “After spending a few years traveling around the country and living in a few small towns, it was easy to see that these smaller local breweries aren’t getting the distribution they deserve, and Unlocal is a manifestation of bringing these undervalued beers to a new market of consumers.”

Unlocal is currently seeking local investors to support the renovation of the taproom and equipment purchasing. The MainVest campaign is open to the public, interested parties can get more information at UnlocalBeerCo.com.