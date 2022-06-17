Honeypie Really is a Finer Diner

× Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Honeypie breakfast Honeypie breakfast

A year after moving to its new location at 2569 S. Kinnickinnic Avenue, Honeypie continues to add to its “finer diner” charm. With a newly renovated back patio and stools at the diner counter, there are more ways to have your pie and eat it too.

Honeypie Cafe

A perk of being a freelance writer is that I can work from anywhere and can enjoy the good spots during off-hours. After a bad Tinder date experience the night before, I wanted to treat myself to a nice breakfast in a cute space—and Honeypie is the spot to do just that. I was literally the first person there but greeted with such warmth and kindness by everyone working. My waitress took me on a tour of the newly updated features, and I was sure to capture all of the decorated cuteness along the way.

I was in the mood for a traditional American breakfast, but also enjoy the mushrooms and tomatoes that come with an English breakfast. The kitchen was nice enough to oblige, and I got a perfect American-English breakfast alongside a coffee and a hair of the dog to brush off the night before. It did just the trick.

But, as we know, you can’t leave Honeypie without some pie. The early bird gets the choice of that day’s pies, and it was honestly a bit overwhelming. I went with a slice of pistachio with their incredible homemade whipped cream on top. This came home with me as something to enjoy later since I had just inhaled a large pie of delicious breakfast food.

As a Bay View resident, I’m an avid Small Pie patron while on my morning walks with my dog. It’s an ideal spot on a nice day, but every once in a while, it’s nice to just sit alone at a diner and enjoy the finer things in life.