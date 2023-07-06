It's Not Fiction, New Nonfiction Natural Wine Bar is Open

Photo by Sandy Reitman Nonfiction Natural Wines Nonfiction Natural Wines

Bay View’s Nonfiction Natural Wines was previously a small shop just off of Kinnickinnic Avenue featuring beautiful and hand-picked selections of natural wines. Bottles are arranged by variety and hue in a meticulously detailed yet minimalistic approach. Ask any wine-o and they’ll mention it as one of their favorite spots for picking out the perfect bottle of wine while absorbing all warm and positive vibes.

This summer, Nonfiction moved from its original corner spot to a larger space on Kinnickinnic, only a couple of blocks away next to Honeypie Cafe. Now, there’s a wine bar, tables inside and out, and a spectacular menu of food items to accompany the wine of the season. Featuring the same white walls with light wooden furniture as the previous location, the new spot invites you in to try some things and stay a while. Whether you’re looking for red, white, orange or pink wine, they’ve got something just for you. If you don’t know what you want at all, the friendly staff is always happy to help walk you around the store and the menu.

Admittedly, I don’t know wines well enough to guide anyone on their drinking journey, but I have tried enough of the wines at Nonfiction to recognize labels. I had the pleasure to sit down with husband and wife owners Brad and Allie Kruse, with son Ebbe in hand, to enjoy some wine tasting alongside their new snack menu.

Going into the wine tasting, they explained that their selection of opened wine bottles for the day is a combination or what the staff likes, current vintages of the season, recommendations from the distributor, and bottles that are often overlooked by customers. I got to taste most of the menu and I liked each one of them: Italian sparkling, Slovakian sparkling rose, American red wine, and a Slovakian red (Fred X which was my personal favorite). All of the wine was chilled, which was perfect for a summer day. Unfortunately, the patio was closed as the air quality conditions were not optimal, but it’s the perfect little outdoor space to enjoy some wine.

Somewhere along the tasting way the snacks started coming out. And not only are they beautifully presented but they are also very tasty. The menu is mostly vegetarian and there are vegan options as well. I was blessed to enjoy the whipped ricotta, chopped lox plate, kimchi toast and the focaccia of the day (topped with honey roasted carrots, pickled celery, dates over whipped ricotta). My personal favorite was the whipped ricotta with green olives, walnuts, honey, sumac, black pepper, served with baguette pieces. I told the owners they should jar this up and sell it to-go because it would be something lovely to have in your fridge at all times. And they mentioned that to-go picnics are on the horizon but you can easily make your own with their wines, tinned fish and soon-to-be-added provisions for a nice time in the park.

The Kruses opened Nonfiction right before COVID in 2019 and haven’t looked back since. With their unbeatable selections of unique wines, a two-tiered level wine club, and now their impeccable new space gives more people a chance to enjoy this Milwaukee gem than ever before. They’re open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. most days and closed on Mondays. While there hasn’t been an official grand opening, they are certainly ready for you to pop in for a glass whenever you’d like. Whether you’re meeting friends after work, looking to enjoy or get reprieve from the weather, or waiting for a table at a nearby restaurant, Nonfiction is the perfect spot to relax and enjoy an excellent glass of natural wine and wholesome snacks.