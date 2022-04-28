Mmmmmm … Momo Mee

× Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Momo Mee soup dumplings Momo Mee soup dumplings

Momo Mee is always packed on Saturday nights, even when Milwaukee hits weather in the 70s for the first time. Luckily, the four of us had a reservation so we didn’t have to worry about it. Per usual, I was 10 minutes early and got a seat at the bar. I usually stick to what I know and like when ordering a drink, but I was convinced to try their lychee martini and it was perfect for a warm summer-like evening, not too sweet and not too boozy.

Once the other ladies showed up, we were promptly sat at our table and greeted by the owner Kim. She walked us around the menu offering what they’re famous for and some of her personal favorites. Between the four of us, there were some novices pan-Asian eaters and some experts. The best thing about Momo Mee’s menu is that it covers many types of Asian cuisines without veering too far from authenticity. Sure, it’s trendy, but the dishes keep to their native core.

Since this was the event of our evening, we decided to take it slow and order as we go (of course with a little planning ahead and discussion about who likes what). We started with some edamame and the Momo Mee’s Famous Xiao long bao, otherwise known as Shanghai soup dumplings. During my New York City years, soup dumplings came into the spotlight, so you had to learn how to properly eat these delicacies. You must gently pick up a dumpling from the bamboo steam box with chop sticks, quickly deliver it to the soup ladle, poke a tiny hole in the dumpling case, sip the broth from the ladle, then eat the actual dumpling in bites. Although we didn’t all get it right the first time, they were a massive hit at the table.

Photo by Sandy Reitman Momo Mee Japanese Eggplant Momo Mee Japanese Eggplant

From there, we opted for the garlic Japanese eggplant to get a taste of some sweet sauce without going too meat-heavy for the entire meal. Next, we had the pan-fried Korean beef mandu which were meaty dumplings with a kiss of kimchi inside. Next, we went for the Korean spicy noodles with chicken (but you can choose your protein) per Kim’s recommendation—they were perfectly spiced and something you’d like to have as leftovers. We did not have any leftovers.

For our dessert, Kim brought over a flight of sake and had some with us. While we were all quite full at this point, she convinced us to order the caramelized banana lumpia with vanilla ice cream as our dessert. It was a perfectly sweet ending to a very flavorful and savory meal.

Going with a big group is always better with dim sum and pan-Asian cuisine so you can really taste the global flavors from all over the continent. If it’s hard to get a seat at the bar or a table walking in, this is some high-quality takeout food that anyone will enjoy. Momo Mee-a!