Pop into Ruta’s Vibrant Indian Cafe at Crossroads Collective

× Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Ruta’s Vibrant Indian Cafe Ruta’s Vibrant Indian Cafe

We’re seeing a lot of public markets and food halls popping up around Milwaukee, Crossroads Collective is the one on the corner of Farwell Ave and Ivanhoe Place right off of North Avenue. There are usually around 8-10 vendors in the space at any given time, including Ruta’s Vibrant Indian Cafe which sits off to itself directly in the middle of all the action.

While Ruta’s space is limited, the menu certainly is not. Like most food stands, you offer only what you can make in such a small space and Ruta has mastered that. There are choices of curry bowls, naanwiches (a play on popular Indian dishes made into a sandwich using naan bread), then various Indian drinks, sides and desserts.

My mom and I were seeing a movie at The Oriental—we had about 45 minutes before showtime, so this was great for people with two totally different tastes in cuisine. Not only does Ruta’s have a colorful (and vibrant) vibe but it’s personalized to the woman behind the business. You’ll see an abbreviated bio for Ruta citing she’s a chef and author offering familiar with a pinch of exotic with a lively Indian twist all made from scratch—which is spot on.

It’s not my norm to order the safest thing on a menu, but I thought to go with some popular items for the sake of this article. That, and I didn’t want to be too full sitting through two hours of Women Talking at 7 p.m. So, I opted for the chicken tikka curry bowl with a side of both their hot and cool yogurt raita to adjust the flavors throughout the experience. The cool yogurt raita was a large side portion, so I did go back and order some garlic naan. With the help of an air fryer, that combo was the next day’s snack. The menu offers various meat and veggie options for its bowls and naanwiches. And everything is absolutely beautifully plated.

I absolutely love Indian food and very often order enough for four people when it’s really just me in order to get a rainbow of flavors. Ruta’s is a clever answer to carry-out Indian cuisine and fast service while “putting a modern touch on ancient cuisine.” You can easily sit at the bar or one of the tables in Crossroads Collective and enjoy your meal or take something if you’re on-the-go. Given the location by many local businesses and a major hospital, I’m sure there are equal amounts of people running to grab lunch quickly and sitting down to savor it over a lunch hour.

While I was hoping to meet Ruta herself, I’m glad she wasn’t working the midweek late shift as I’m sure it’s a lot of work. Next time I hope to explore some of the spicier dishes along with the drinks and desserts. Like its namesake, Ruta’s really is a vibrant Indian cafe!

For anyone reading this before February 2, 2023 you can catch Ruta in person at the Milwaukee Public Market signing her third cookbook 6 Spice, 60 Recipes and demonstrating how to maximize flavor and nutrition through spices.For event information, visit:

milwaukeepublicmarket.org/classes/6-spices-60-dishes-indian-recipe-book-signing-with-chef-ruta-kahate