Stay or Go at Ventura's Taco Restaurant

Photo by Sandy Reitman Ventura Taco chips and guacamole Ventura Taco chips and guacamole

When driving down Kinnickinnic Avenue in Bay View, your eye with catch on a corner taco shop with outdoor seating on the corner of KK and South Ellen Street (2800 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.)—that’s Ventura Taco restaurant. While its presence is small, its flavors are big. On a Monday, this is one of the few restaurants open on this block and it was bumping. We popped in to check it out while admittedly on the way to another Mexican spot we frequent.

The “let’s try it out” spot worked out very well for everyone at the table. It was honestly really hard for us to choose which direction to go with the menu, plus its meat choice options are vast for whatever avenue you’re eating it—torta, taco, burrito, enchilada, etc. Don’t worry, there’s a decent-sized vegetarian section as well. We had pastor, chicken, and birria on the table served differently between orders. The guacamole is one of the better ones I’ve had around town.

Personally, I need to know what the burrito is like somewhere before I veer away from what I love. I find burritos really comforting, probably because they’re so high in calories and wrapped like a hug. Also, you can tell if a place is more authentic, Tex-, or Cali-Mex by its burrito. This place is neither and is authentically Mexican.

There were people outside, inside, and sitting at the bar. We caught a quick tequila tasting between a rep and the manager sitting at its full bar. While it might feel small, it’s got everything a great Mexican restaurant needs—including good tequila.

The staff was very kind and reminded me I need to brush up on my Spanish. Plus, they have QR codes on the check, so you don’t have to wait for your card to return to your table. Really, it’s a to-go spot that welcomes you to stay.