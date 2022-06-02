Yes, Huế did Move (But Just Down the Block)

× Expand Photo: Huế Vietnamese Restaurant - Facebook Huế Vietnamese Restaurant Huế Vietnamese Restaurant

Huế (2699 S. Kinickinic Ave.) in Bay View is the widely popular Vietnamese restaurant’s flagship. However, it did move down a couple of storefronts to its new address in a brand-new building. The decor changes make it feel like you went from the countryside to a big city in Vietnam, but with the same great essential menu items which you want.

Photo by Sandy Reitman Pho at Huế Vietnamese Restaurant Pho at Huế Vietnamese Restaurant

On a slow and dreary Saturday afternoon, a big bowl of pho just felt right. My cousin really got me exploring the many flavors and textures that going vegetarian can offer. I opted for the vegetarian pho special while my dad went with the traditional beef pho. It comes with all the fixings—sprouts, Thai basil, jalapeno, and limes along with a variety of Asian condiments like hoisin sauce, Sriracha and soy. I love a meal you can doctor up at the table to make it hit you just the way you like it.

Within minutes of us sitting down, the restaurant went from pretty empty to almost packed as you could tell this is a place with regulars. Luckily enough, their Wauwatosa location helps the cravings of people on the West Side of town, and their food truck mobilizes the traditional Vietnamese food throughout the greater Milwaukee area.

My dad and I have both been to Vietnam at some point in our lives and sitting in front of the new mural with motorbikes and street vendors really brought us back. On a nicer day, we might have opted to outside on their new corner patio equipped with bar seats that open up to the inside bar for summer. This place is going to be another notable patio to dine out or drink at on those weather-appropriate days.

Now that I’m closer to Huế I want to explore the menu more and not always go for the pho. Maybe one day I’ll get the appetizer sampler and southeast Asian cocktails and enjoy the patio overlooking Bay View foot traffic on KK.