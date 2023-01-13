1840 Brewing Company Honors Milwaukee’s History of Beer

× Expand Photo: 1840 Brewing Company 1840 Brewing Co. bar sign 1840 Brewing Company

The first commercial brewing company in Milwaukee was founded in 1840. In the “good old days” every beer was hand-crafted and slow brewed. With deference to that tradition Stephanie and Kyle Vetter established 1840 Brewing Company, making that date part of their name. They maintain that proud tradition as an “urban farmhouse” with some of their beers taking up to 24 months to brew and age. The same care is given to all of their brews from ales and lagers to sours and stouts. Many of their beers are barrel-aged like “Hawaiian Drinking Chocolate,” a stout, while others such as “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” a Flemish ale, are blended.

Photo: 1840 Brewing Company 1840 Brewing Company

Bar food is available featuring Flourchild pizza and Lumpia City products –traditional Filipino dishes similar to Chinese spring rolls.

1840 Brewing Company was founded in 2017 and is still in their original location. Kyle explained how they decided on their Bay View location (342 E Ward Street) after looking all over Milwaukee. He considered Bay View which already had a thriving restaurant and bar scene but then discovered that the historic Milwaukee neighborhood was known for being very supportive of local businesses.

I noted that many of the beers currently listed on their website pack a healthy punch, the ABV of some being as high as 13.3% for one of their stouts. Brewed several times a year, their Cashmere Sweater, a hazy IPA is 8% ABV, and it’s easy to see why this is a favorite.

Wednesday is trivia night. Questions begin at 7 p.m. There are prizes for first and second place and one for the best team name. They also host The Burngarten at Homestead Hollow in Germantown on Saturdays through February 25. Reservations are necessary for an outdoor firepit and celebration site. Homestead Hollow County Park has sledding hills, a dog park, and hiking trails.