Amorphic Beer Guided by Science

Amorphic’s founders consider all aspects of a potential new brew—look, smell, color and taste, when they sit down and calculate out what ingredients should they use—and in what proportions—to achieve the desired result. The recipe is the output and not the starting point.

The brewery at 3700 N. Fratney Street was founded in 2021 by Ron Hockersmith, Alan Willhite and Joe Broeckert. All three worked together at GE Healthcare in Milwaukee for more than a decade. Hockersmith and Wilhite have since left the corporate life, and now spend 100% of their time focused on making great beer. They all have engineering backgrounds and are heavy hitters in math and science. (And a good advertisement for the STEM and GEMS programs.)

Hockersmith plans to keep Amorphic “the most science-nerd-esque brewery in Milwaukee.” They’ve even written an algorithm for an AI inspired IPA series of beers, rarely make the same beer twice, always innovating and pushing the limits in search of new flavors. Currently among the beers on tap are two hazy IPAs: easy drinking DDH Fluffy Logic Motueka Mosaic and The Dirac Equation which is loaded with Strata and Citra hops.

Curious? Huh—Dirac Equation and AI beer—what the hey! Then you can do the research and sign up for their Three Minute Thesis @ Amorphic Beer, 7 p.m. April 12. Details are on their website. And you don’t need an advanced degree (neither will one be granted) just a desire to have fun.

There’s also a variety of Czech lagers on tap. New beers come and old beers go. Consider Leavitt Law made with 100% Barke Vienna and Munich malts or Weakly Interacting Minor Particles (WIMPs). You’ll also find dark beers, saisons, seltzers and more.

The taproom has a comfortable blue-collar craft-industrial feel and Metalsmoke Design repurposed some of the antique tools Hockersmith collected over the years for tapper handles. Now that the weather is warming there’s also outdoor seating in their Front Patio and Beer Alley when the weather cooperates.

Well-behaved beings of all species and ages are welcome in the taproom.There’s bar snacks and outside food is welcome. A food truck schedule can be found on their events page.

If you’re environmentally minded there’s $2 off all full pours every Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday if you peddle your bicycle to the taproom! There’s Nerd Bingo Trivia every Thursday at 7 pm, Free to Play and prizes are awarded. Riverwest Five Three Brew One Two shuttle runs every Saturday 2-7 p.m. Check their web site for other events and a full list of beers on tap and to go.

You may wish to note that on Saturday, March 25, Amorphic and other amazing breweries will serve at Sourfest, serving all mixed fermentation and sour beers.

Further information can be found on their web site at amorphicbeer.com.