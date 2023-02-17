Wisconsin’s First Co-op Brewery

× Expand Photo: New Barons Brewing - Instagram New Barons brewers New Barons brewers

New Barons Brewing Cooperative was established in 2016 by John Degroote, Heidi Dalibor, Michael Mack, Sarah Hand, Matt Witterschein, Bill Booth and Nora Degroote. They saw a need for home brewers to raise their craft to the next level while sharing the joy of brewing with other likeminded enthusiasts. John and Heidi now serve as Co-CEOs. John is the de facto brew-master and Heidi serves as the taproom GM. The other founders are all involved in one way or another, whether that is as an employee, a bartender, or an outside support to New Barons Brewing Cooperative (NBBC).

When asked if Heidi if she could net out NBBC in one sentence she had this to say: “If you boil down NBBC into one sentence it would be doing cool sh*t with cool people. We have a phenomenal product and unique experience that allows you to be a part of the gang in ways you don’t see with classic mug clubs. You can run for the board of directors or participate in a home brew pilot series. You can host events, set up a retail shop, or just meet some friends for a beer. We are always seeking new ways to interact with and support our community.”

The beers are inspired by their member-owners. Thus it’s only natural that Hopped by Ziggy, a juicy IPA of 7% ABV is one of the most popular beers on tap. Good guess would be that Andrew Klain, co-op member #34 and Board Vice President and drummer with Hot by Ziggy had a hand in it.

Spruce tips from another member’s front yard go into their Black Beer Breakfast IPA. Maple syrup is added during the boil so it’s just right with your pancakes in the morning. And there’s Pecan Porter, inspired by the member-owners who helped roast the pecans for their first commercial batch in 2018. Other beers and their back stories can be found on their website.

And if you have a favorite beer you’d like to take home or share with friends, you can take home an aluminum crowler, a 16 oz. can that can be filled at the tap and sealed like a commercially canned beer. It will stay pristine for weeks. Perfect for the end of the day on road-trips when you stop for the night. (Please don’t drink and drive.)

There are a variety of events going on at their tap house in Bay View, 2018 S. First Street #170.

On Saturday February 25 there’s a Onesie Party where you can come boogie to music provided by DJ Paul H from 9 p.m.–1 a.m. And on Friday, March 10, NBBC hosts an After Dark Glow Party where you can dance the night away on to the beats of DJ Sulesial from 8 p.m.–12 a.m.

Everyone is welcome on the last Thursday of each month to the member-owner Happy Hour On, for a beer or three. It’s open to the public, however, only our member-owners will get to enjoy exclusive perks every month! Non-members can make new friends and perhaps get bit by the beer bug.

While seeking partnerships and supporting other businesses within the Milwaukee community, New Barons Brewing Co-op hopes to elevate the culture and heritage of brewing. Further information, hours, and directions,visit their website: newbaronsbrewing.com.