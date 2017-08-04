Brewing Beer: Boil and Hop Additions

We met up with Adam Thomas, director of barrel operations at MobCraft Beer, on a day they were brewing a batch of Bat$h!t Crazy, the brewery's flagship Coffee Brown Ale. After the mash-in process, the sugary water is transferred to a boil kettle while the grain is left behind. That sugary water, or wort, is brought up to a boil before hops and other flavors are added.

In this video, Thomas talks about this process and why hops are added in this order.

As Thomas explains, the hops add a bitter flavor that balances with the sweetness generated by the grains.

Hops haven't always been the primary bittering ingredient in beer. Long ago, brewers used a combination of bitter herbs and flowers like dandelions, burdock root and marigolds. However, hops have become the norm because of their antimicrobial properties.

The MobCraft taproom is open seven days a week. There are over a dozen beers on tap and several available for purchase to-go.

