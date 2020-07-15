The Ivy House Presents "Taste Of State Fair” in August

Ivy House - Taste Of State Fair

Despite the 2020 Wisconsin State Fair being cancelled, The Ivy House is making sure patrons won’t miss the fare at the fair completely, offering a “Taste Of State Fair” event on August 6 to August 12. While there may not be a giant slide or pig races, the restaurant will be offering mini donuts, fresh lemonade, cheese curds, and plenty of other State Fair staples. Cream Puffs will be available at the event, with pre-order options ranging from three puffs to 24-packs.

The event will be held outdoors at the Walker’s Point venue, with a full list of venues to be released on The Ivy House’s social media pages within the next week. Social distancing measures will be in place, and guests are encouraged to RSVP online beforehand to help the staff develop procedures for keeping everyone safe. Face masks will be required, and sanitation stations will be placed around the venue. The event will also have carryout options available, as well.

You can find more details about the Taste of State Fair events as well as RSVP at The Ivy House website.