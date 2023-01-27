Ellen Homb Built 2-Story Creative from the Ground Up

Ellen Homb Ellen Homb

2-Story Creative in Walker’s Point seldom says no to a client. Regardless of budget constraints or big ideas, owner and founder Ellen Homb and her entire team work to make seemingly impossible projects doable, from social media to ad campaigns, to content strategy development and much more. For over 25 years 2-Story Creative has brought high quality work to prominent Milwaukee area businesses and organizations.

Starting out as an art director at a public relations firm, Ellen Homb’s talent, ambition, and eye for all things creative allowed her to make a name for herself. With a rapidly growing business, Homb started 2-Story Creative producing one-of-a-kind work with a never say no philosophy. “From 1990 to 1994, I built my business via my freelancing. It got to the point where I needed to make a decision. In ‘94 I decided to pull the plug and started out on my own,” says Homb. “In 1999 it got to the point where I needed help. I moved into an office space and hired my first part-time employee, and it just started growing from there. Business grew from the time we moved into the office space.”

Now, almost 20 years later, 2-Story Creative has an impressive list of services and some of Milwaukee’s biggest clients, including “The Hop,” General Mitchell International Airport, the Zoo, Telguard and many more.

For Homb, staying in the city is an important part of her business intentions. “We love the neighborhood. I am very committed to the city. The business has been located in Walker’s Point since 1999. We moved into our building in 2007, and we’ve been here ever since,” says Homb. “We grew the business to be full-service as I started surrounding myself with great people. Now, our offerings are anything from PR to social media to full-blown ad campaigns and web design.”

As a small woman-owned business enterprise, 2-Story keeps its services client entered. Homb’s “hire up” philosophy has resulted in a staff of people that aren’t only talented, but that make a great team. The product is a fun, casual yet energizing environment that creates great projects. “I have always made sure I surround myself with a staff that, in my eyes, are smarter than me and more talented than me. If you surround yourself with really good people from a professional perspective, but also with high ethics and moral perspective, it’s going to lift everybody up. It’s going to lift the company up” says Homb.

Team Effort

× Expand 2-Story Creative building 2-Story Creative

“Because we act as a team, we make sure that when we bring someone on board it’s going to be a good fit with the entire group. Additionally, I make sure that everyone knows what’s happening on a daily basis so we can make decisions as a group.”

2-Story offers a wide range of creative services. “2-Story is a small advertising, marketing and communications firm. We offer services from advertising and marketing campaigns, concept and design, television and radio, video production and animation, and digital marketing to web development. If a client needs something, we’re able to do it.”

Homb’s long and successful career as a business owner is a testament to her talent, hard work, and dedication. “I’ve been really lucky. I attribute my success to surrounding myself with

good people,” says Homb. “The favorite part of my job is when we’re working with a client to get their message out – we can be proud of what we’ve created when the client sees results.”

2-Story Creative is located at 641 W. National Avenue in Walker’s Point. For more information on services offered, visit 2-story.com.