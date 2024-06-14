Eyes on the Lake: Vaugn Schneider, O.D.

× Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Eyes on the Lake exterior Eyes on the Lake

While in search of a new optometrist, I landed on a new shop in Bayview called Eyes on the Lake. The shop at 2134 S. Kinnickinnic Avenue is noticeably clean and bright with a very welcoming vibe. Dr. Vaugn Schneider was young, friendly and good at her job. After the eye exam, I noticed she went to Indiana University-Bloomington, my alma mater. And so, we got to talking about her new venture into Milwaukee eye care.

Is there a story behind the name of the store and why you chose to be in Bayview?

I moved to Milwaukee right out of optometry school. Though I started out living on the East Side, I found myself venturing to Bayview for its eclectic mix of restaurants, venues and locally owned shops. I fell in love with the sense of community, the strong presence of small businesses, the dog friendliness and the people. I loved the neighborhood and ended up moving to the area. After realizing the need for an optometrist in Bay View, it was a no-brainer—I wanted to serve my neighborhood and become a lasting part of the community that I love.

What is the 10-year plan for Eyes on the Lake?

I aspire to become a staple of the community, upporting other small businesses, local artists, schools and community events.

For Eyes on the Lake, I want it to continue to be a one-stop shop for all things eyes. I plan to continue providing comprehensive eye exams but also grow into an adjoining dry eye practice. We have begun bringing in equipment that allows us to offer advanced treatments for dry eyes and offer fantastic aesthetic benefits such as evening skin tone and reducing fine lines and wrinkles. We aim to continue to expand our aesthetic and medical eyecare offerings.

As our clientele grows, I aim to add more specialties and more doctor availability in order to truly become Milwaukee’s home for all things eyes.

How do you choose your relationships with eyewear companies and whatever medical supplies you use?

When I first began developing the business plan for Eyes on the Lake, I created a mission statement reflecting my foundational ideals for the company. I keep that mission statement on the wall in the office as a reminder, so, with every decision, whether it is eyewear, technology, supplies, hours … I keep in mind our core values:

Does it provide a needed service for the wellbeing of our patients. Will it allow us to provide the highest quality care. Does it support small business. Is it unique, inclusive and fun.

Examples of how we put that into action:

By hand selecting all of our eyewear, we have the opportunity to choose frames lines that are unique, fun, and bold. We emphasize brands that are independent (not owned by a large corporation and mass-produced). Many of our frame lines have strong social missions, such as planting a tree for every frame sold, providing eye exams, planting wildflowers, using 99% recycled materials. Any products that are recommended, have been researched, personally tested, are eco-conscious, and specific to maintaining ocular health. The artwork in our retail space is a rotating display featuring local artists. We display work and advertise their social accounts as an even trade for beautifying our space.

Eyes on the Lake’s mission is to not only focus on eye care but the overall wellness of our patients. By utilizing advanced technology, we are able to deliver eye care and eyewear with the utmost quality and style. We are community-centric, support local businesses, and treat our patients with respect and kindness. We are inclusive, fun, bold, and unique, and here to improve the lives of our patients and our community.

Can you tell us a little about your personal life and what makes you tick?

Ultimately, I think of myself as a lifetime student, I truly enjoy constantly learning new things, taking on new projects, and challenging myself to grow.

Here are three interesting facts about me:

I played trumpet in the UW Madison Marching band. I was on a competitive water ski team for 11 years. I plan to pursue a private pilot’s license.

What can we look forward to seeing from you in the coming months, years?

Presently, we are highlighting our Dry Eye Disease Clinic and Spa Services. We are expanding into providing photofacials. We’re offering treatment to eliminate sunspots, vascular lesions, and acne. And we’re even offering botox! In the coming months we will be featuring a new frame line, so be sure to come in and see our new unique frame collection!