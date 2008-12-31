Contests: Holidays

Features

NYE at Notte Who ever said that there wasn't a New Year's Eve celebration worth going to, didn't hear about Notte in Milwaukee! From 10pm TONIGHT until Noon tomorrow, the party is at the Notte Nite Lounge. From 10pm,

NYE with the Harlem Globetrotters The Harlem Globetrotters are returning to the Bradley Center for their traditional New Years Eve game in Milwaukee. Now in their 83rd consecutive season of touring the world, the Globetrotters showcase a captivating asso,

NYE with the Milwaukee Wave On Wednesday, December 31 at 1 p.m. join the Milwaukee Wave as they take on the Chicago Storm. This is a great event to take the family to, you can get a Family 4-Pack for only $60. The Family 4-Packs include: 4-$16 tickets, 4-Hot Dogs, and...

Edgar's Calypso Ring in 2009 with a Champagne Margarita in hand, at Edgar's Calypso! There will be a New Year's Eve Dinner and Drink Specials: FREE Late Night Appetizer Buffet at 11:30 p.m. and FREE Tommy Bahama drink samples from the Tommy Bahama girls. P...