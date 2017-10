Visit East Town during the Holiday Season and check out the East Town Trees located at retailers, restaurants, salons, banks and many other businesses throughout East Town.

Wooden trees will be scattered around the streets of East Town painted in a variety of themes and styles. See every tree while doing all your holiday shopping in East Town - the home of retailers such as George Watts & Son, MP/two, Rohr Jewelers, Roger Stevens, FRED boutique, a variety of galleries and much more.