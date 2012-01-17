East Town
ART Milwaukee Wedding @ Winter Gallery Night
<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more
Jan 17, 2012 7:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Musical Ice Fishing Auditions
Though thoroughly accepted as a perfectly valid way to acquire fish, most people think of ice fishing as more than a bit odd. Fishing in a wooden closet above a hole in the ice has been described with horror, admiration and, often, equal amoun.. more
Nov 26, 2010 3:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Bay View Seeks Bands for Chill on the Hill
Feb 15, 2010 7:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Jazz In The Park (June-September)
There are many signs of summer, one of which is the faint sound of Jazz coming from the Cathedral Square in Milwaukee. Starting Thursday, June 4 at 7pm and continuing every week until Thursday, September 24 you can see live Jazz performance... more
Aug 30, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions
The Wisdom of Donald Duck
Donald Duck may be a lovableicon of comic mishap to American youngsters, but in Germany h Wall Street Journal ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Aug 27, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Trees on the Street
Visit East Town during the Holiday Season and check out the East Town Trees located at retailers, restaurants, salons, banks and many other businesses throughout East Town. Wooden trees ,Holiday Events more
Dec 18, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Contests: Holidays