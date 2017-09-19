Bay View
Milwaukee's Historic Theaters
Milwaukee is unique for its large number of still-operating movie theaters from the golden era of cinema. more
Sep 19, 2017 4:24 PM Matthew J. Prigge News Features 1 Comments
Off The Beaten Path Finds New Home in Bay View
Off The Beaten Path’s new Bay View location allows room for the record shop to stock an even wider variety of LPs, CDs, cassettes, audio equipment and music memorabilia. more
Sep 12, 2017 3:42 PM Lauren Keene Local Music
Sprocket Café Brings Coffee Drinks and a Hip Vibe to South End of Bay View
Sprocket Café, opened November 2016 in the space next to Rusty Sprocket Antiques, serves Angelo Gelato Italiano and muffins from Jen’s Sweet Treats. Cookies from East Side Ovens’ will return to the menu, and trail mixes and nuts will soon b... more
Aug 1, 2017 1:11 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Street Canvas Brightens Bay View with Eye-catching Murals
Collectively titled Street Canvas, a new set of murals in Bay View originated as a plan by the Kinnickinnic Avenue Business District as a means of adding more visual interest to the area. more
Jul 25, 2017 2:43 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Hué a Vietnamese Favorite in Bay View and Tosa
Hué offers a full menu of Vietnamese favorites at locations in Bay View and Wauwatosa. more
Jul 18, 2017 2:01 PM John Jahn Short Order
Scott Zieher to Show ‘HOLY DADA, HOLY DAD’ at Usuable Space in Bay View
Bay View artist-run gallery Usable Space (1950 S. HibbertSt.) will present "HOLY DADA, HOLY DAD," a show of new collages and text by Scott Zieher, a New York-based,Waukesha-born artist. "HOLY DADA, HOLY DAD" will showcase a series of pr.. more
May 17, 2017 8:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 3 Comments
Here's Bay View's 2017 Chill on the Hill Schedule
Milwaukee County offers free live music in its parks most nights of the week during the summer, but for Bay View residents one outdoor music series looms above them all: Chill on The Hill, the neighborhood's weekly Tuesday night concert series at .. more
May 3, 2017 7:46 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Cream City Music and the Journey of Being Musicians
Cream City Music has taken on a few iterations beforebecoming what it is today. The business, initially WarpDrive Music, was an eBay-only operation based out of Joe Gallenberger’s bedroom, where the firstitem sold was a used Pearl Jam CD. Two ye.. more
Apr 28, 2017 4:19 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Loading Ink for Milwaukee’s Tattoo Battle Royale
Havingtattoos has made me more conscious of the forces of gratitude and regret. Tattoosembellish what we already sense is true: Life leaves its mark on us as much as wetry to leave our mark on life. Whether our flesh shows it or not, we g.. more
Dec 5, 2016 5:00 PM Nick Olig Around MKE
Derek Pritzl and the Gamble’s Wednesday Night Tradition
Each week, songwriter Derek Pritzl anchors an open mic at District 14 Brewery and Pub in Bay View. more
Nov 8, 2016 3:46 PM Blaine Schultz Local Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 3-9
Brett Newski releases a cheerful new album and The Jayhawks and The Naked and Famous return to the city while Bay View welcomes an unusual new venue. more
Nov 1, 2016 2:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
How Vanguard Makes Bay View Great
Todd Lazarski shares his top things to eat at Bay View hot spot Vanguard. more
Nov 1, 2016 10:37 AM Todd Lazarski Food
Bumstead Provisions New in Bay View
Another restaurant opening in Bay View might seem likeoverkill, but Bumstead Provisions’ offerings are going past people’s needs andgiving them something different. Sourcing the best, unique ingredients from theMidwest to not only serve in th.. more
Oct 27, 2016 6:46 PM Maggie Skinner Around MKE
The Long Rebirth of a Neighborhood Movie Palace
As Bay View’s Avalon Theater prepares to host several prime attractions in this year’s Milwaukee Film Festival, the movie palace stands as the incredibly rare example of a local theater reopened and thriving. more
Sep 20, 2016 2:40 PM Matthew J. Prigge Film
Humboldt Park Will Host a Global Union-esque Lineup of World Music This Saturday
Sep 12, 2016 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Ken Vandermark and the Problem of Program Music: Momentum 3 at the Sugar Maple
The ideaof program music – music meant to accompany and/or represent a pre-existentnarrative structure or object; for instance, Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at anExhibition,” Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf,” Duke Ellington’s “Monologue .. more
Aug 17, 2016 1:08 AM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
IndiaFest Milwaukee Returns to Humboldt Park
The 4th annual IndiaFest Milwaukee will return to Bay View’sHumboldt Park on Saturday, August 20.The daylong event opens with a welcome ceremony observingthe 70th Independence Day of India, featuring a parade, flag hoisting andnational.. more
Jul 8, 2016 3:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee: June 30-July 6
Summerfest kicks into high gear with numerous musical acts this week, while Burnhearts’ annual street party features one of its strongest lineups yet and the Dave Matthews Band performs at Alpine Valley in East Troy. more
Jun 28, 2016 4:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week on The Disclaimer: The South Shore Frolics Under Fire + More Milwaukee Flag
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cabal with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're standing up for an institution that doesn't always seem to have a lot of people standing up for it: the South Shore Frolics. .. more
Jun 16, 2016 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Improvisers at the Sugar Maple
It’s impossibleto say exactly what music you’ll hear at the Sugar Maple on Tuesday, May 24,but it’s sure to stimulate and inspire. This installment of the improvisedmusic series Option Milwaukee features internationally renowned trombonist.. more
May 21, 2016 8:47 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE