Milwaukee is unique for its large number of still-operating movie theaters from the golden era of cinema. more

Sep 19, 2017 4:24 PM News Features 1 Comments

offthebeatenpath.jpg.jpe

Off The Beaten Path’s new Bay View location allows room for the record shop to stock an even wider variety of LPs, CDs, cassettes, audio equipment and music memorabilia. more

Sep 12, 2017 3:42 PM Local Music

sprocket.jpg.jpe

Sprocket Café, opened November 2016 in the space next to Rusty Sprocket Antiques, serves Angelo Gelato Italiano and muffins from Jen’s Sweet Treats. Cookies from East Side Ovens’ will return to the menu, and trail mixes and nuts will soon b... more

Aug 1, 2017 1:11 PM Eat/Drink

artreview_bayviewmural_b_byjean-gabrielfernandez.jpg.jpe

Collectively titled Street Canvas, a new set of murals in Bay View originated as a plan by the Kinnickinnic Avenue Business District as a means of adding more visual interest to the area. more

Jul 25, 2017 2:43 PM Visual Arts

hue.jpg.jpe

Hué offers a full menu of Vietnamese favorites at locations in Bay View and Wauwatosa. more

Jul 18, 2017 2:01 PM Short Order

zieher.jpg.jpe

Bay View artist-run gallery Usable Space (1950 S. HibbertSt.) will present "HOLY DADA, HOLY DAD," a show of new collages and text by Scott Zieher, a New York-based,Waukesha-born artist. "HOLY DADA, HOLY DAD" will showcase a series of pr.. more

May 17, 2017 8:32 PM Around MKE 3 Comments

chill on the hill de la buena.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee County offers free live music in its parks most nights of the week during the summer, but for Bay View residents one outdoor music series looms above them all: Chill on The Hill, the neighborhood's weekly Tuesday night concert series at .. more

May 3, 2017 7:46 PM On Music

creamcitymusicmain.jpg.jpe

Cream City Music has taken on a few iterations beforebecoming what it is today. The business, initially WarpDrive Music, was an eBay-only operation based out of Joe Gallenberger’s bedroom, where the firstitem sold was a used Pearl Jam CD. Two ye.. more

Apr 28, 2017 4:19 PM Around MKE

akaraarts2.jpg.jpe

Havingtattoos has made me more conscious of the forces of gratitude and regret. Tattoosembellish what we already sense is true: Life leaves its mark on us as much as wetry to leave our mark on life. Whether our flesh shows it or not, we g.. more

Dec 5, 2016 5:00 PM Around MKE

localmusic_derekpritzle.jpg.jpe

Each week, songwriter Derek Pritzl anchors an open mic at District 14 Brewery and Pub in Bay View. more

Nov 8, 2016 3:46 PM Local Music

twim_brettnewski_.jpg.jpe

Brett Newski releases a cheerful new album and The Jayhawks and The Naked and Famous return to the city while Bay View welcomes an unusual new venue. more

Nov 1, 2016 2:35 PM This Week in Milwaukee

diningout_vanguard.jpg.jpe

Todd Lazarski shares his top things to eat at Bay View hot spot Vanguard. more

Nov 1, 2016 10:37 AM Food

bumsteadprovisions.jpg.jpe

Another restaurant opening in Bay View might seem likeoverkill, but Bumstead Provisions’ offerings are going past people’s needs andgiving them something different. Sourcing the best, unique ingredients from theMidwest to not only serve in th.. more

Oct 27, 2016 6:46 PM Around MKE

avalontheater.jpg.jpe

As Bay View’s Avalon Theater prepares to host several prime attractions in this year’s Milwaukee Film Festival, the movie palace stands as the incredibly rare example of a local theater reopened and thriving. more

Sep 20, 2016 2:40 PM Film

Sep 12, 2016 9:00 PM On Music

momentum 3 image 2.jpg.jpe

The ideaof program music – music meant to accompany and/or represent a pre-existentnarrative structure or object; for instance, Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at anExhibition,” Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf,” Duke Ellington’s “Monologue .. more

Aug 17, 2016 1:08 AM Around MKE

The 4th annual IndiaFest Milwaukee will return to Bay View’sHumboldt Park on Saturday, August 20.The daylong event opens with a welcome ceremony observingthe 70th Independence Day of India, featuring a parade, flag hoisting andnational.. more

Jul 8, 2016 3:48 PM Around MKE

twim_theroots.jpg.jpe

Summerfest kicks into high gear with numerous musical acts this week, while Burnhearts’ annual street party features one of its strongest lineups yet and the Dave Matthews Band performs at Alpine Valley in East Troy. more

Jun 28, 2016 4:10 PM This Week in Milwaukee

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cabal with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're standing up for an institution that doesn't always seem to have a lot of people standing up for it: the South Shore Frolics. .. more

Jun 16, 2016 2:00 PM On Music

0000665419_10.jpg.jpe

steveswell.bandcamp.com

It’s impossibleto say exactly what music you’ll hear at the Sugar Maple on Tuesday, May 24,but it’s sure to stimulate and inspire. This installment of the improvisedmusic series Option Milwaukee features internationally renowned trombonist.. more

May 21, 2016 8:47 PM Around MKE

