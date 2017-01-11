2010
El-Shareef Takes it Back to His Birth Year on "Benjamins Talk"
One of Milwaukee's most consistent rappers, El-Shareef is preparing to release a new mixtape with the equally consistent Milwaukee producer Derelle Rideout called Matching Verts, and today he gave us a taste of what the mixtape might hold with a n.. more
Jan 11, 2017 7:18 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Rambling Thoughts on 'Oleanna,' the Alchemist's Canceled David Mamet Production
Jun 21, 2014 9:09 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Musicians Honor John Lennon at "Peace Through Music"
Each yearfor more than a decade, an assortment of Milwaukee musicians have gathered atLinneman’s Riverwest Inn to pay homage to John Lennon at the annual “PeaceThrough Music” concert, a benefit for the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort andthe .. more
May 20, 2014 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
A Who's-Who of Walker’s Campaign Aides Who Were Calling the Shots
In this week’sShepherd I wrote about Scott Walker’s inner circle of campaign and county aidesthat were working together to burnish his image (and do a lot of damagecontrol) while he ran for governor in 2010.In that article Ifocused mostly on.. more
Aug 15, 2013 8:57 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
The Astronaut Sesitna--More Experemetnal Work by Peter J. Woods
It's been two years since Peter J. Woods staged a show. The experimental artist behind some of the most surreally conceived work to be staged in Milwaukee in recent years retunes with The Astronaut Sestina and Other Plays. . . an evening of short .. more
Jun 5, 2013 12:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
V-Day Milwaukee Performance
Part of a global initiative to stop violence against women and girls, V-Day Milwaukee. The organizations raises money for other anti-violence organizations and helps raise awareness of violence against women. This Friday and Saturday amidst a cra.. more
Apr 2, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Stick a Fork in It: 2010 News Quiz
What can we say about a year that included an earthquake in Haiti, a 500-year flood in Milwaukee and a political firestorm at all levels of government? 2010 provided plenty of drama (Gov.-elect Scott Walker’s high-stakes refusal of $810 mil... more
Dec 29, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Around MKE 1 Comments
Celebrate Halloween with GWAR
Here's a costume contest where the judges are guaranteed to upstage the contestants: Members of the band GWAR will host a GWAR-themed costume contest during an appearance and in-store signing at the Exclusive Company on 5026 S. 74th St, in Greenfi.. more
Oct 20, 2010 8:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Bay View Bash Announces 2010 Entertainment Schedule
The Bay View Bash street festival returns to South Kinnickinnic Avenue this year on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. This week, organizers announced the event's music and entertainment schedule, which is listed below: .. more
Sep 8, 2010 2:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Mumford & Sons @ The Pabst Theater, Oct. 30
London's crossover folk-rock ensemble Mumford & Sons will make their first Milwaukee appearance on Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Pabst Theater, the venue announced this morning. The hard-strumming quartet is touring behind the American release of its 2.. more
Aug 9, 2010 3:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Neil Young, Dave Matthews, Willie Nelson to Play Milwaukee's Farm Aid
Farm Aid organizers appeared at Miller Park this morning to unveil the details for the event's 25th anniversary concert at the ballpark on Oct. 2, the benefit concert's first time in Milwaukee and at a Major League Baseball stadium. As expected, W.. more
Aug 2, 2010 4:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Global Union Asks for Support
Jul 28, 2010 7:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Pavement Closes the Pitchfork Music Festival
Pavement closed the the Pitchfork Music Festival last night with a setlist seemingly determined by popular vote, a retrospective that touched on most every major single and fan favorite in the band's discography. The band's actual performance, tho.. more
Jul 19, 2010 4:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
New Release Wrap-Up: Danger Mouse and Sparklehorse, M.I.A.
Danger Mouse's guest-heavy collaboration with Sparklehorse's Mark Linkous, Dark Night of the Soul, finally gets an official release this week, following a legal dispute with EMI Records that shelved the album last year. It's a more unnerving liste.. more
Jul 15, 2010 4:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Summerfest Wrap-Up: Devo, Silversun Pickups, N.E.R.D, Prophetic
Summerfest hasn't released its 2010 attendance figures yet, but I'll be surprised if the final numbers aren't strong. The music festival was blessed with 11 days of near-perfect weather and, perhaps as importantly, seemed to enjoy a renewed air of.. more
Jul 5, 2010 4:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Summerfest Swap: Brooks & Dunn Out; Lynyrd Skynyrd In
Country duo Brooks & Dunn has canceled their June 29 performance at the Marcus Amphitheater after a doctor put singer Ronnie Dunn on vocal rest, sidelining their tour for three weeks. Tickets purchased over the phone or through Ticketmaster.com w.. more
Jun 23, 2010 1:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
American Idol to Hold Auditions in Milwaukee
For the first time in the show's history, "American Idol" will host auditions in Milwaukee. Auditions for the show's upcoming tenth season will be held at the Bradley Center on Wednesday, July 21, according to a post on host Ryan Seacrest's blog t.. more
Jun 21, 2010 1:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Pavement @ The Pabst Theater, Sept. 14
Pavement, the most influential indie-rock band of the '90s, will perform at the Pabst Theater on Tuesday, Sept. 14, the venue announced on its website today. Ten years after singer Stephen Malkmus shelved the band to pursue a solo career, the grou.. more
Jun 15, 2010 4:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Growing Miltown Beat Down Concludes Its Fifth Year This Weekend
The 2010 Miltown Beat Down producer battle hosts its final round at the Wherehouse Friday night, an event that will conclude a season that saw the beat-making competition grow greatly and expand its scope. “In the past, the Beat Down was a.. more
May 27, 2010 5:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
.357 String Band and Sponge to Headline Summer Soulstice Festival
The East Side's Summer Soulstice Music Festival has announced the lineup for its 2010, 10th anniversary event, held this year on June 19 from noon to 11 p.m. on North Avenue. Included are a slew of local bands, as well as Sponge, the '90s grunge .. more
May 19, 2010 3:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music