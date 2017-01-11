RSS

One of Milwaukee's most consistent rappers, El-Shareef is preparing to release a new mixtape with the equally consistent Milwaukee producer Derelle Rideout called Matching Verts, and today he gave us a taste of what the mixtape might hold with a n.. more

Jan 11, 2017 7:18 PM On Music

Jun 21, 2014 9:09 AM Theater

Each yearfor more than a decade, an assortment of Milwaukee musicians have gathered atLinneman’s Riverwest Inn to pay homage to John Lennon at the annual “PeaceThrough Music” concert, a benefit for the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort andthe .. more

May 20, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

In this week’sShepherd I wrote about Scott Walker’s inner circle of campaign and county aidesthat were working together to burnish his image (and do a lot of damagecontrol) while he ran for governor in 2010.In that article Ifocused mostly on.. more

Aug 15, 2013 8:57 PM Expresso

It's been two years since Peter J. Woods staged a show. The experimental artist behind some of the most surreally conceived work to be staged in Milwaukee in recent years retunes with The Astronaut Sestina and Other Plays. . . an evening of short .. more

Jun 5, 2013 12:15 PM Theater

Part of a global initiative to stop violence against women and girls, V-Day Milwaukee. The organizations raises money for other anti-violence organizations and helps raise awareness of violence against women. This Friday and Saturday amidst a cra.. more

Apr 2, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

What can we say about a year that included an earthquake in Haiti, a 500-year flood in Milwaukee and a political firestorm at all levels of government? 2010 provided plenty of drama (Gov.-elect Scott Walker’s high-stakes refusal of $810 mil... more

Dec 29, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

Here's a costume contest where the judges are guaranteed to upstage the contestants: Members of the band GWAR will host a GWAR-themed costume contest during an appearance and in-store signing at the Exclusive Company on 5026 S. 74th St, in Greenfi.. more

Oct 20, 2010 8:04 PM On Music

The Bay View Bash street festival returns to South Kinnickinnic Avenue this year on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. This week, organizers announced the event's music and entertainment schedule, which is listed below: .. more

Sep 8, 2010 2:04 PM On Music

London's crossover folk-rock ensemble Mumford & Sons will make their first Milwaukee appearance on Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Pabst Theater, the venue announced this morning. The hard-strumming quartet is touring behind the American release of its 2.. more

Aug 9, 2010 3:30 PM On Music

Farm Aid organizers appeared at Miller Park this morning to unveil the details for the event's 25th anniversary concert at the ballpark on Oct. 2, the benefit concert's first time in Milwaukee and at a Major League Baseball stadium. As expected, W.. more

Aug 2, 2010 4:18 PM On Music

Jul 28, 2010 7:53 PM On Music

Pavement closed the the Pitchfork Music Festival last night with a setlist seemingly determined by popular vote, a retrospective that touched on most every major single and fan favorite in the band's discography. The band's actual performance, tho.. more

Jul 19, 2010 4:45 PM On Music

Danger Mouse's guest-heavy collaboration with Sparklehorse's Mark Linkous, Dark Night of the Soul, finally gets an official release this week, following a legal dispute with EMI Records that shelved the album last year. It's a more unnerving liste.. more

Jul 15, 2010 4:11 PM On Music

Summerfest hasn't released its 2010 attendance figures yet, but I'll be surprised if the final numbers aren't strong. The music festival was blessed with 11 days of near-perfect weather and, perhaps as importantly, seemed to enjoy a renewed air of.. more

Jul 5, 2010 4:08 PM On Music

Country duo Brooks & Dunn has canceled their June 29 performance at the Marcus Amphitheater after a doctor put singer Ronnie Dunn on vocal rest, sidelining their tour for three weeks. Tickets purchased over the phone or through Ticketmaster.com w.. more

Jun 23, 2010 1:46 PM On Music

For the first time in the show's history, "American Idol" will host auditions in Milwaukee. Auditions for the show's upcoming tenth season will be held at the Bradley Center on Wednesday, July 21, according to a post on host Ryan Seacrest's blog t.. more

Jun 21, 2010 1:36 PM On Music

Pavement, the most influential indie-rock band of the '90s, will perform at the Pabst Theater on Tuesday, Sept. 14, the venue announced on its website today. Ten years after singer Stephen Malkmus shelved the band to pursue a solo career, the grou.. more

Jun 15, 2010 4:02 PM On Music

The 2010 Miltown Beat Down producer battle hosts its final round at the Wherehouse Friday night, an event that will conclude a season that saw the beat-making competition grow greatly and expand its scope. “In the past, the Beat Down was a.. more

May 27, 2010 5:07 PM On Music

The East Side's Summer Soulstice Music Festival has announced the lineup for its 2010, 10th anniversary event, held this year on June 19 from noon to 11 p.m. on North Avenue. Included are a slew of local bands, as well as Sponge, the '90s grunge .. more

May 19, 2010 3:24 PM On Music

