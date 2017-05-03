Chill On The Hill
Here's Bay View's 2017 Chill on the Hill Schedule
Milwaukee County offers free live music in its parks most nights of the week during the summer, but for Bay View residents one outdoor music series looms above them all: Chill on The Hill, the neighborhood's weekly Tuesday night concert series at .. more
May 3, 2017 7:46 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Humboldt Park Will Host a Global Union-esque Lineup of World Music This Saturday
Sep 12, 2016 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Here's Bay View's 2016 Chill On The Hill Schedule
The Bay View Neighborhood Association has released the lineup for its 12th season of Chill on the Hill, its popular summer music series in Humboldt Park, and it seems to mark a distinct shift from past years. Where previous schedules usually inclu.. more
May 5, 2016 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Music Around Milwaukee
“Music hathcharms to sooth a savage breast, to soften rocks or bend a knotted oak,” wroteWilliam Congreve in his 1697 play TheMourning Bride . It also lessens the strain of labor, adds sweetness tohours of leisure and provides a particularl.. more
May 25, 2015 5:55 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Here's the 2015 Chill on the Hill Lineup
May 14, 2015 3:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music 1 Comments
Ramma Lamma Enjoy the Sleazy Fringes of Rock ’N’ Roll
Critically speaking at least, fun music often gets shortchanged. It’s great to meticulously dissect albums with weighty themes or ambitious compositions, but sometimes you wish writers would spill some more ink over releases that don’t pret... more
Jul 7, 2014 11:56 PM Thomas Michalski Music Feature
De La Buena, 5 Card Studs and Fresh Cut Collective Among the 2014 Chill on the Hill Headliners
Milwaukee festival mainstays De La Buena, 5 Card Studs, Fresh Cut Collective and Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound are among the 2014 Chill on the Hill headliners. The Bay View Neighborhood association announced the schedule for the popular summer concert.. more
May 6, 2014 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Chill on the Hill is Looking For Bands
Feb 25, 2013 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
A Splash of Surf
The Exotics were already together when people started talking to them about this cool new movie called Pulp Fiction. It wasn't so much the plot, or John Travolta's career revival, but the music that was the conversation starter... more
Jul 17, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Here's the 2012 Chill on the Hill Lineup
Bay View\'s popular Chill on the Hill concert series at the Humbodlt Park bandshell will return on June 5 and run each Tuesday through the end of August. The Bay View Neighborhood Association released <a href=\"http://bayviewneighborhood.org/chill.. more
Apr 30, 2012 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Chill On The Hill is Looking For Bands
Bay View\'s Tuesday night Chill on the Hill concert series has put out an open call for bands interested in playing this summer. According to the event\'s <a href=\"http://bayviewneighborhood.org/chill_on_the_hill\">website</a>:<br /> <blockquo.. more
Feb 6, 2012 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Chill on the Hill
This one's for the kids. Bay View's free Chill on the Hill concert series in Humboldt Park hosts a lineup of family-friendly music from the rock and ska acts Informal Blues and Orpheus and The Aqua Knots... more
Aug 2, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Chill on the Hill Announces 2011 Headliners
May 12, 2011 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Lemmy
Directors Greg Olliver and Wes Orshoski’s 2010 documentary Lemmy takes on the difficult task of humanizing one of rock ’n’ roll’s most larger-than-life figures, Lemmy Kilmister, the grizzled, mutton-chopped, drug-guzzling le more
Jan 20, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Who Will Run for Milwaukee County Executive?
While two candidates have made it official and filed with the Milwaukee County Election Commission, the real race to replace Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker is taking place behind the scenes, where potential candidates are jockeying... more
Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM Louis Fortis News Features 1 Comments
Night of the Living Dead: The Puppet Show
The ability to work in multiple mediums is the sign of a truly great story, so it’s not surprising that George Romero’s 1968 zombie masterpiece, Night of the Living Dead, has been so frequently reimagined by both cartoons and comic books. more
Oct 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jazz in the Park w/ The Twin Cats
Founded by identical twins Adam and Seth Catron in the late-’90s, the Indianapolis jazz-funk quintet The Twin Cats has played jam-friendly music festivals like 10,000 Lakes, Summer Camp and F.U.N.K. Their sense of melody and... more
Jul 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula
Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula more
Jul 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Chill on the Hill's 2010 Lineup
Bay View's Chill on the Hill concert series in Humboldt Park has announced its 2010 lineup. The free concert series begins at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday nights. June 8 – Navy Band Great Lakes June 15 – Anna Johnson and Friends June.. more
May 11, 2010 1:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Dear Jane Austen…
Sooooooo…yeah. What’s up? Still dead? I figured so much. I’m doing well, thanks for asking. I don’t really know if you know what’s going on down here, but everybody just loves, loves, loves you. Did you know we read your boo more
Feb 24, 2010 12:00 AM Emilee Weier Comedy 1 Comments