Milwaukee County offers free live music in its parks most nights of the week during the summer, but for Bay View residents one outdoor music series looms above them all: Chill on The Hill, the neighborhood's weekly Tuesday night concert series at .. more

May 3, 2017 7:46 PM On Music

Sep 12, 2016 9:00 PM On Music

The Bay View Neighborhood Association has released the lineup for its 12th season of Chill on the Hill, its popular summer music series in Humboldt Park, and it seems to mark a distinct shift from past years. Where previous schedules usually inclu.. more

May 5, 2016 12:00 AM On Music

“Music hathcharms to sooth a savage breast, to soften rocks or bend a knotted oak,” wroteWilliam Congreve in his 1697 play TheMourning Bride . It also lessens the strain of labor, adds sweetness tohours of leisure and provides a particularl.. more

May 25, 2015 5:55 PM Around MKE

May 14, 2015 3:30 PM On Music 1 Comments

Critically speaking at least, fun music often gets shortchanged. It’s great to meticulously dissect albums with weighty themes or ambitious compositions, but sometimes you wish writers would spill some more ink over releases that don’t pret... more

Jul 7, 2014 11:56 PM Music Feature

Milwaukee festival mainstays De La Buena, 5 Card Studs, Fresh Cut Collective and Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound are among the 2014 Chill on the Hill headliners. The Bay View Neighborhood association announced the schedule for the popular summer concert.. more

May 6, 2014 5:00 PM On Music

Feb 25, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

The Exotics were already together when people started talking to them about this cool new movie called Pulp Fiction. It wasn't so much the plot, or John Travolta's career revival, but the music that was the conversation starter... more

Jul 17, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

Bay View\'s popular Chill on the Hill concert series at the Humbodlt Park bandshell will return on June 5 and run each Tuesday through the end of August. The Bay View Neighborhood Association released <a href=\"http://bayviewneighborhood.org/chill.. more

Apr 30, 2012 3:00 PM On Music

Bay View\'s Tuesday night Chill on the Hill concert series has put out an open call for bands interested in playing this summer. According to the event\'s <a href=\"http://bayviewneighborhood.org/chill_on_the_hill\">website</a>:<br /> <blockquo.. more

Feb 6, 2012 5:00 PM On Music

This one's for the kids. Bay View's free Chill on the Hill concert series in Humboldt Park hosts a lineup of family-friendly music from the rock and ska acts Informal Blues and Orpheus and The Aqua Knots... more

Aug 2, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

May 12, 2011 11:00 AM On Music

Directors Greg Olliver and Wes Orshoski’s 2010 documentary Lemmy takes on the difficult task of humanizing one of rock ’n’ roll’s most larger-than-life figures, Lemmy Kilmister, the grizzled, mutton-chopped, drug-guzzling le more

Jan 20, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

While two candidates have made it official and filed with the Milwaukee County Election Commission, the real race to replace Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker is taking place behind the scenes, where potential candidates are jockeying... more

Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

The ability to work in multiple mediums is the sign of a truly great story, so it’s not surprising that George Romero’s 1968 zombie masterpiece, Night of the Living Dead, has been so frequently reimagined by both cartoons and comic books. more

Oct 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Founded by identical twins Adam and Seth Catron in the late-’90s, the Indianapolis jazz-funk quintet The Twin Cats has played jam-friendly music festivals like 10,000 Lakes, Summer Camp and F.U.N.K. Their sense of melody and... more

Jul 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula more

Jul 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Bay View's Chill on the Hill concert series in Humboldt Park has announced its 2010 lineup. The free concert series begins at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday nights. June 8 – Navy Band Great Lakes June 15 – Anna Johnson and Friends June.. more

May 11, 2010 1:22 PM On Music

Sooooooo…yeah. What’s up? Still dead? I figured so much. I’m doing well, thanks for asking. I don’t really know if you know what’s going on down here, but everybody just loves, loves, loves you. Did you know we read your boo more

Feb 24, 2010 12:00 AM Comedy 1 Comments

