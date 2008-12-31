Contests: Holidays
NYE at Notte
Who ever said that there wasn't a New Year's Eve celebration worth going to, didn't hear about Notte in Milwaukee! From 10pm TONIGHT until Noon tomorrow, the party is at the Notte Nite Lounge. From 10pm,Holiday Events more
Dec 31, 2008
NYE with the Harlem Globetrotters
The Harlem Globetrotters are returning to the Bradley Center for their traditional New Years Eve game in Milwaukee. Now in their 83rd consecutive season of touring the world, the Globetrotters showcase a captivating asso,Holiday Events more
Dec 26, 2008
NYE with the Milwaukee Wave
On Wednesday, December 31 at 1 p.m. join the Milwaukee Wave as they take on the Chicago Storm. This is a great event to take the family to, you can get a Family 4-Pack for only $60. The Family 4-Packs include: 4-$16 tickets, 4-Hot Dogs, and... more
Dec 26, 2008
Edgar's Calypso
Ring in 2009 with a Champagne Margarita in hand, at Edgar's Calypso! There will be a New Year's Eve Dinner and Drink Specials: FREE Late Night Appetizer Buffet at 11:30 p.m. and FREE Tommy Bahama drink samples from the Tommy Bahama girls. P... more
Dec 26, 2008
Maxie's Southern Comfort
Make sure to go out to Maxie's for the Champagne Toast & King Cake at Midnight. Drink and Champagne Specials all Night. Reservations for all sizes of parties are encouraged; call today to reserve 414-292-3969 or visit ,Holiday Events more
Dec 18, 2008
Flaire - Stocking Stuffers
Stop into Flaire (407 E. Buffalo St.) this month for special Stocking Stuffer Savings! Each time you visit Flaire now through December 24, you have the chance to draw from the Flaire stocking stuffed with discounts from 10% to 40% off a r,H... more
Dec 18, 2008
Trees on the Street
Visit East Town during the Holiday Season and check out the East Town Trees located at retailers, restaurants, salons, banks and many other businesses throughout East Town. Wooden trees ,Holiday Events more
Dec 18, 2008
M&I Bank Annual Holiday Display
The whimsical holiday display features over 50 costumed Steiff animals including kanaroos, monkeys, bears and more. The display is free and open to the public. December 01, 2008 - January 05, 2009 ... more
Dec 18, 2008
Blush Beauty
Blush Beauty (249 N. Water St.) has made gift giving fabulous and easy this holiday season Get beautiful this holiday season and give the gift of beauty! Shop local, shop Blush. F ,Holiday Deals more
Dec 18, 2008
Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides
Beginning November 14th (and going until December 21), let yourself get carried away. Be dazzled by their holiday decor as you ride through Bayshore Town Center in a horse-drawn carriage. Fare is $5 per adult. Children under 12 ride free wi... more
Dec 18, 2008
Holiday Floral Show
See the breathtaking Christmas holiday show at the Domes featuring thousands of crimson red and rare hybrid poinsettias. Enjoy free holiday concerts and performances. From November 17, 2008 - January 02, 2009, recurring every week day 9a.m.... more
Dec 18, 2008
Lela & the Milwaukee Rescue Mission
'Tis the season to shop at Lela (321 N. Broadway)! Enjoy an array of special promotions throughout December designed to help you celebrate the se,Holiday Deals more
Dec 18, 2008
Breakfast and Lunch With Santa!
It's time to meet the maker of Christmas cheer and toys, its the jolly big guy, Santa Claus, plus Mrs. Claus and some of his merry little elves. This is a great time to bring the kids out to meet Santa and avoid the long mall lines. Plus, w... more
Dec 11, 2008
A Christmas Carol
For more than 30 years now, the Rep has annually presented A Christmas Carol for the many to enjoy at the Pabst Theater. Enjoy dinner at the Yaffa Lounge just before the show, with a special children's menu for the run of A Christmas Carol.... more
Dec 11, 2008
Slice of Ice
Get outside this winter season! Bored of the same indoor ice rinks? Well, come to the Red Arrow Park and enjoy skating outdoors. There is also a Warming House so you can watch the kids skate around the refrigerated rink... that's right, the... more
Dec 11, 2008
Men
Time to shop for the men, but what to get? Start with these top choices of 2008. Beer of the Month Club Flip Video Mino Camcorder My Life Digital Photo Album Garmin Nuvi 200 ,Holiday Gift Guide-m more
Dec 8, 2008
Women
Time to shop for the ladies on your list, start with some of these ideas. A donation to a charity in her name Apple iPod Touch 8 GB Movado Women's Amorosa Wtch KitchenAid Professional 600 Series,Holiday Gift Guide-w more
Dec 8, 2008
Candy Cane Lane
For more than twenty years, the West Allis neighborhood bounded by Oklahoma and Montana Avenues and 92nd to 96th Street istransformed into a winter wonderland in December to benefit the MACCFund (Mi,Holiday Events more
Nov 28, 2008
Girls (3-8)
,Holiday Gift Guide more
Nov 27, 2008
Boys (0-2)
,Holiday Gift Guide-b more
Nov 27, 2008