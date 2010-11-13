Jeff Matthias
B.B. King (11/13)
The one and only king of the Blues is coming to Milwaukee! B.B. King will be performing at the Riverside Theater on Saturday, November 13 at 8pm. Check out the Riverside's ,Sponsored Events more
Nov 13, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
Sharon Jones (5/22)
...Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings will be performing at the Pabst on Saturday, May 22 at 8pm... more
May 22, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
NOFX (4/29)
Twenty-six years together as a pop-punk band, hundreds of songs and a huge following... NOFX is coming to Milwaukee! Come out and see NOFX perform at the ,Sponsored Events more
Apr 29, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
Jonsi of Sigur Ros (4/26)
The vocalist and guitarist of the post-rock, icelandic band - Sigur Ros will be in concert Go ,Sponsored Events more
Apr 26, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
Mark Knopfler (4/24)
The Get Lucky Tour is coming to Milwaukee in April! Mark Knopfler will be performing at the ,Sponsored Events more
Apr 24, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
Steve Martin & The Steep Canyon Rangers (4/20)
Who would have thought that the ukulele playing funny guy from The Jerk, would turn up mor The Jerk ,Sponsored Events more
Apr 20, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
Passion Pit (4/3)
Passion Pit's album "Manners" has been said to be one of the top albums of 2009, they have brought a fresh style of electronica and dance music to the table.,Sponsored Events more
Apr 3, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
Joanna Newsom (4/2)
Harpist and song-writer, Joanna Newsom will be performing at the Pabst on Fr,Sponsored Events more
Apr 2, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
Hot Tub Time Machine
Four guy friends, all of them bored with their adult lives, travel backto their respective 80s heydays thanks to a time-bending hot tub. Hot Tub Time Machine starts John Cusack, who was most recently in the film 2012.,Movie Promos more
Mar 25, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Film Clips
Tegan & Sara (3/25)
,Sponsored Events more
Mar 25, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
Experience Hendrix (3/21)
The concert event of the year is coming to Milwaukee! The 2010 Tribute Tour - Experience Hendrix is coming to the ,Sponsored Events more
Mar 21, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
Norah Jones (3/19)
The calm and soothing voice that has been around for years is coming to Milwaukee. Norah Jones will be performing at the ,Sponsored Events more
Mar 19, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
Music Under Glass Series (1/5-3/18)
%uFFFD Rediscover The Domes! See the new lighting of The Domes. Visit Tuesdays and Thursdays (6:30 to 8:30pm) to enjoy a variety of live music October 1 through November 26, and again January through March. Stick around during the breaks a... more
Mar 18, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
Repo Men
For a price, any organ in your body can be replaced. But it can also be repossessed. Repo Men stars Jude Law and Forest Whitaker. To get your chance to get into the advanced screening of this movie (Tuesday, March 16 at the Majestic at 7:30... more
Mar 12, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Film Clips
She's Out of My League
"She's Out of My League" is about an average Joe that meets the perfect woman, but his lack of confidence andthe influence of his friends and family begin to pick away at therelationship. This romantic come,Movie Promos more
Mar 6, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Film Clips
Remember Me
"Remember Me" hits theaters on Friday, March 12 and the Shepherd Express is hooking you up with a chance to win passes to the movie screening. Remember Me is a drama centered on two lovers whose newfound relationship isthreatened as they t... more
Mar 6, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Film Clips
Brooklyn's Finest
Three unconnected Brooklyn cops wind up at the same deadly location after enduring vastly different career paths. "Brooklyn's Finest" stars Richard Gere, Don Cheadle, Ethan Hawke and Wesley Snipes. If you want a chance to see this movie bef... more
Feb 26, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Film Clips
Milwaukee's Social Network Hot Shots (2/18)
MIMA (Milwaukee Interactive Marketing Association) is presenting Milwaukee's Social Media Hot Shots on Thursday, February 18 at the Roots Cellar (1818 N. Hubbard St.)... more
Feb 18, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions
The Musical Box: A Trick of The Tail (2/15)
The Musical Box presents A Trick of the Tail on Monday, February 15 at the Pabst at 8pm. The Musical ,Sponsored Events more
Feb 15, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
My Bloody Valentine's Dance Party (2/13)
Nothing planned for Valentine's Day yet? Come out to the My Bloody Valentine's Dance Party at Art Bar (722 E. Burleigh St) on Saturday, February 13 at 9pm. The Shepherd Express Street Team will be there to enter you in to win an overnight S... more
Feb 13, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions