RSS

Holiday Guide

 In some societies, shopping was always autilitarian endeavor, and at the start of the British television series"Mr. Selfridge," it was grim business indeed. According to thisfictionalized version of a true story, the upstart Americ.. more

Mar 14, 2013 12:45 PM I Hate Hollywood

Last night was thefirst OUR Milwaukee listening session, organized by Milwaukee County BoardChair Marina Dimitrijevic and hosted by Supervisor Jason Haas. OUR Milwaukee’sgoal is to get public input on how county government can be reformed so th.. more

Mar 13, 2013 8:48 PM Daily Dose

blogimage4988.jpe

It was less than two months ago that Milwaukee's rap scene got its first compilation; today it receives a second. The Connecticut-based rap blog The Mad Bloggers spent February profiling Milwaukee's hip-hop scene from afar for the first in a plann.. more

Mar 4, 2010 3:30 PM On Music

blogimage4989.jpe

Mar 3, 2010 9:51 PM Daily Dose

blogimage4912.jpe

Feb 15, 2010 7:41 PM On Music

http://2.bp.blogspot.com/_MmuSDlN7GQs/S3mKrlVI9VI/AAAAAAAADZg/Gee4gnCJxYM/s320/mjs-brewers11_-nws_-lynn_-1.jpg" border="0" />Last Wednesday was truck day for the Milwaukee Brewers and as part of the hoopla/story, the Brewers had pictures of the Ra.. more

Feb 15, 2010 5:03 PM More Sports

Asked again and again by students for a book that was critical of American history, rather than repeating the same old platitudes, Howard Zinn despaired and wrote his own. A People’s History of the United States (1980) became one of the best sell.. more

Feb 15, 2010 4:39 PM I Hate Hollywood

A visit to Walkers Point Center for the Arts clearly expresses their new future…furniture and files everywhere waiting to be moved into their new home. The WPCA will expanding to new space after February 28 to another vintage building at 839 .. more

Feb 15, 2010 2:37 PM Visual Arts

blogimage4904.jpe

Feb 15, 2010 1:03 PM On Music

On making it to my second show of the week, I couldn’t help but notice that some of the seats in the audience were very close to the set. Like the Boulevard Theatre’s All’s Well That Ends Well, Windfall Theatre’s Three Sisters uses a seating arra.. more

Feb 14, 2010 5:32 PM Theater

Amidst a couple of Shakespeare openings and a new show with Milwaukee Chamber featuring the company’s Artistic Director C. Michael Wright, Soulstice Theatre opens its second romantic show in two weeks . . .Tonight, the company opens intimate sta.. more

Feb 13, 2010 9:36 PM Theater

blogimage4822.jpe

Che Guevara devoted his life to the destruction of the capitalist system, which he denounced as unjust and exploitative. But in death, it is Che who has been exploited by capitalism. His image, marketed in recent decades as a symbol of something.. more

Jan 25, 2010 4:31 PM I Hate Hollywood

No pun intended, but construction is beginning on the outdoor hockey rink at Camp Randall and there is a live camera trained on it so you can see the progress. How awesome is that?Check in here over the next few days to see the rink as it's put to.. more

Jan 24, 2010 11:02 PM More Sports

 Theatre group-in-transition Goats & Monkeys  has announced its next free evening. Something of a departure from its usual Shakespeare fare, the 8pm Goats & Monkeys get together on February 12th will feature readings from contemporary playwright.. more

Jan 24, 2010 10:29 PM Theater

Ring in 2009 with a Champagne Margarita in hand, at Edgar's Calypso! There will be a New Year's Eve Dinner and Drink Specials: FREE Late Night Appetizer Buffet at 11:30 p.m. and FREE Tommy Bahama drink samples from the Tommy Bahama girls. P... more

Dec 26, 2008 12:00 AM Contests: Holidays 1 Comments

On Wednesday, December 31 at 1 p.m. join the Milwaukee Wave as they take on the Chicago Storm. This is a great event to take the family to, you can get a Family 4-Pack for only $60. The Family 4-Packs include: 4-$16 tickets, 4-Hot Dogs, and... more

Dec 26, 2008 12:00 AM Contests: Holidays

The Harlem Globetrotters are returning to the Bradley Center for their traditional New Years Eve game in Milwaukee. Now in their 83rd consecutive season of touring the world, the Globetrotters showcase a captivating asso,Holiday Events more

Dec 26, 2008 12:00 AM Contests: Holidays

Stop into Flaire (407 E. Buffalo St.) this month for special Stocking Stuffer Savings! Each time you visit Flaire now through December 24, you have the chance to draw from the Flaire stocking stuffed with discounts from 10% to 40% off a r,H... more

Dec 18, 2008 12:00 AM Contests: Holidays

blogimage4912.jpe

Visit East Town during the Holiday Season and check out the East Town Trees located at retailers, restaurants, salons, banks and many other businesses throughout East Town. Wooden trees ,Holiday Events more

Dec 18, 2008 12:00 AM Contests: Holidays

blogimage4910.jpe

Beginning November 14th (and going until December 21), let yourself get carried away. Be dazzled by their holiday decor as you ride through Bayshore Town Center in a horse-drawn carriage. Fare is $5 per adult. Children under 12 ride free wi... more

Dec 18, 2008 12:00 AM Contests: Holidays

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES