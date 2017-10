Ring in 2009 with a Champagne Margarita in hand, at Edgar's Calypso! There will be a New Year's Eve Dinner and Drink Specials: FREE Late Night Appetizer Buffet at 11:30 p.m. and FREE Tommy Bahama drink samples from the Tommy Bahama girls. Plus, did I mention there will be live music? The steel drum band, Caribbean Eclipse will perform from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Check out their website or make your dinner reservations now, by calling (414) 220-9252.