New Year'S Eve
21 Savage's Milwaukee Show Apparently Left Something to Be Desired
The truth is expectations are pretty low for rappers touring the club circuit. All they have to do is show up, perform a few songs for a crowd that’s been very much primed to enjoy them, then enjoy a fairly generous paycheck—it’s possible to be in.. more
Jan 10, 2017 6:21 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Forget About It
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, this old year 2016 is practically expired and I’m thinking the less said about it the better. Try as I might, I can’t t,Art for Art's Sake more
Dec 27, 2016 2:25 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
The Shepherd's 2017 New Year's Eve Guide
Traditionally, New Year’s Eve is a remembrance of the year past with a hopeful eye towards the one to come. But, if you can’t wait for this awful year to end and are dreading whatever is lurking just past the horizon, all the more reason to... more
Dec 26, 2016 4:26 PM Matthew J. Prigge Music Feature 1 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Best Milwaukee Albums of 2016
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we dig into our favorite Milwaukee albums of the year. It's always one of our favorite shows to do, and this year l.. more
Dec 15, 2016 8:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
DA Chisholm Charges Heaggan-Brown in Sylville Smith Death
On Thursday, Milwaukee County District Attorney charged former MPD officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown with one felony for fatally shooting Sylville Smith in the Sherman Park neighborhood in August.Here's the criminal complaint:STATE OF WISCONSIN, pla.. more
Dec 15, 2016 4:32 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 8 Comments
The Last Waltz Reissued in Deluxe 40th Anniversary Package
Theconcert documentary The Last Waltz begins with a song from the end of theperformance, an encore of “Don’t Do It.” Clearly, director Martin Scorsesewasn’t just trying to be clever. As he conceived it, The Last Waltz was.. more
Dec 14, 2016 4:41 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Chris Siegel, Strehlow and Company Deliver Tropical Vibes on "Streets Ahead"
Earlier this month producers Chris Siegel of KIINGs and Strehlow of Noh Life landed a Radio Milwaukee Music Award for their summer jam "This is How." For their latest joint track, the two have tapped a similarly sunny feel. Recorded with singer Si.. more
Dec 13, 2016 6:01 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Curse of the Man Who Sees UFOs
Justin Gaar admits to “a heavy dose ofskepticism” when he accepted a job editing footage purporting to show UFOactivity around Monterey, Calif. Hour after hour of footage, shot obsessively byChristo Roppolo, who turns out to.. more
Dec 12, 2016 10:33 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
The Holiday Lights Tour: An Elf-Lead Downtown Pick-Me-Up
It’s hard to find anyone in downtown Milwaukee as excitedfor Christmas as Anna Lardinois, founder and guide of the Milwaukee HolidayLights Tour. It’s certainly easy enough to spot Lardinois, dressed in a full-onSanta’s elf costume as she lea.. more
Dec 12, 2016 4:14 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
5 Gamecube Games We Want On The Switch (PressureCast One-Hundred-Fifty-Nine)
Audiome>Listen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more
Dec 12, 2016 3:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
A Cute and Cozy Christmas Eve
Dec 12, 2016 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Are Doing Two Marcus Amphitheather Shows This Summer
Summerfest's most frequent Marcus Amphitheater headliner is coming back for more. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers are returning to play the venue for not one but two shows this summer, as part of a 34-date 40th anniversary tour Petty announced on .. more
Dec 9, 2016 3:45 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Inner City Kids Struggle with Poverty and Crime in The Land
“Doyou even care about your future?” a high school counselor asks. The Land openswith a sequence of troubled students shuffling through her office, respondingwith aggressive apathy. The question of what’s in store for The L.. more
Dec 9, 2016 2:45 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
This Week on The Disclaimer: Pokemon Restrictions, Offensive Beer Names and Rolling Stone's Year-End List
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly opinion roundtable, Matt Wild and I discuss the latest chapter of Milwaukee County's ongoing Pokemon Go saga. The county is trying to prevent another influx of augmented reality game players in its parks .. more
Dec 8, 2016 10:22 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Summerfest's U.S. Cellular Connection Stage is Getting a Much-Needed Redesign
Summerfest's U.S. Cellular Connection Stage is getting a makeover. Actually it's a little bit more than a makeover: The stage will be completely torn down and replaced with what the festival announced today as "a new, larger stage with an enhanced.. more
Dec 8, 2016 4:41 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Staged reading of Anthony Wood’s PUBLIC TV next week
Nov 16, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Musical Christmas Carol in Early December
Nov 15, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Sweet Wonka in Oconomowoc
Nov 14, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Thinking About Anna Karenina
Overa dozen movies have been made from Tolstoy’s epochal novel Anna Karenina. Atleast one managed to have a happy ending; most were as forgettable as the mostrecent adaptation, director Joe Wright’s 2012 version, which resem.. more
Nov 11, 2016 5:02 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Santa Hustle 5K Comes to Veterans Park
The 6th annualSanta Hustle 5K Milwaukee is coming to Veterans Park on Saturday, December 3,2016, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Participantswill don Santa hats and beards, along with dri-fit half-zips provided with registration.Cookie and can.. more
Nov 10, 2016 6:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE