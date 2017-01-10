RSS

New Year'S Eve

21 Savage

The truth is expectations are pretty low for rappers touring the club circuit. All they have to do is show up, perform a few songs for a crowd that’s been very much primed to enjoy them, then enjoy a fairly generous paycheck—it’s possible to be in.. more

Jan 10, 2017 6:21 PM On Music

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, this old year 2016 is practically expired and I’m thinking the less said about it the better. Try as I might, I can’t t,Art for Art's Sake more

Dec 27, 2016 2:25 PM Art for Art's Sake

Traditionally, New Year’s Eve is a remembrance of the year past with a hopeful eye towards the one to come. But, if you can’t wait for this awful year to end and are dreading whatever is lurking just past the horizon, all the more reason to... more

Dec 26, 2016 4:26 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we dig into our favorite Milwaukee albums of the year. It's always one of our favorite shows to do, and this year l.. more

Dec 15, 2016 8:16 PM On Music

On Thursday, Milwaukee County District Attorney charged former MPD officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown with one felony for fatally shooting Sylville Smith in the Sherman Park neighborhood in August.Here's the criminal complaint:STATE OF WISCONSIN, pla.. more

Dec 15, 2016 4:32 PM Daily Dose 8 Comments

Theconcert documentary The Last Waltz begins with a song from the end of theperformance, an encore of “Don’t Do It.” Clearly, director Martin Scorsesewasn’t just trying to be clever. As he conceived it, The Last Waltz was.. more

Dec 14, 2016 4:41 PM I Hate Hollywood

Earlier this month producers Chris Siegel of KIINGs and Strehlow of Noh Life landed a Radio Milwaukee Music Award for their summer jam "This is How." For their latest joint track, the two have tapped a similarly sunny feel. Recorded with singer Si.. more

Dec 13, 2016 6:01 PM On Music

Justin Gaar admits to “a heavy dose ofskepticism” when he accepted a job editing footage purporting to show UFOactivity around Monterey, Calif. Hour after hour of footage, shot obsessively byChristo Roppolo, who turns out to.. more

Dec 12, 2016 10:33 PM I Hate Hollywood

It’s hard to find anyone in downtown Milwaukee as excitedfor Christmas as Anna Lardinois, founder and guide of the Milwaukee HolidayLights Tour. It’s certainly easy enough to spot Lardinois, dressed in a full-onSanta’s elf costume as she lea.. more

Dec 12, 2016 4:14 PM Around MKE

Audiome>Listen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more

Dec 12, 2016 3:56 PM Video Games are Dumb

Dec 12, 2016 2:00 PM Theater

Summerfest's most frequent Marcus Amphitheater headliner is coming back for more. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers are returning to play the venue for not one but two shows this summer, as part of a 34-date 40th anniversary tour Petty announced on .. more

Dec 9, 2016 3:45 PM On Music

“Doyou even care about your future?” a high school counselor asks. The Land openswith a sequence of troubled students shuffling through her office, respondingwith aggressive apathy. The question of what’s in store for The L.. more

Dec 9, 2016 2:45 PM I Hate Hollywood

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly opinion roundtable, Matt Wild and I discuss the latest chapter of Milwaukee County's ongoing Pokemon Go saga. The county is trying to prevent another influx of augmented reality game players in its parks .. more

Dec 8, 2016 10:22 PM On Music

Renderings courtesy of Summerfest

Summerfest's U.S. Cellular Connection Stage is getting a makeover. Actually it's a little bit more than a makeover: The stage will be completely torn down and replaced with what the festival announced today as "a new, larger stage with an enhanced.. more

Dec 8, 2016 4:41 PM On Music

Nov 16, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Nov 15, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Nov 14, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Overa dozen movies have been made from Tolstoy’s epochal novel Anna Karenina. Atleast one managed to have a happy ending; most were as forgettable as the mostrecent adaptation, director Joe Wright’s 2012 version, which resem.. more

Nov 11, 2016 5:02 PM I Hate Hollywood

The 6th annualSanta Hustle 5K Milwaukee is coming to Veterans Park on Saturday, December 3,2016, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Participantswill don Santa hats and beards, along with dri-fit half-zips provided with registration.Cookie and can.. more

Nov 10, 2016 6:43 PM Around MKE

