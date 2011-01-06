Free Mixtape
UMG Outdo Themselves on "Coffee is For Closers" Mixtape
"Umbrella Music Group Releases a New Mixtape" isn't exactly a novel headline at this point. UMG has been one of city's most prolific rap collectives for years now, and certainly one of the most consistent. The group's latest free mixtape, though, .. more
Jan 6, 2011 5:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Free MKE's Best Compilation Gives a Detailed Overview of Milwaukee Hip-Hop
It was less than two months ago that Milwaukee's rap scene got its first compilation; today it receives a second. The Connecticut-based rap blog The Mad Bloggers spent February profiling Milwaukee's hip-hop scene from afar for the first in a plann.. more
Mar 4, 2010 3:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Download the New Misen Lync Mixtape
Milwaukee's most productive rap collective, Umbrella Music Group continues to release a stream of free new music on its Web site every month. The latest is Both Sides of the Mirror, a mixtape from UMG's Misen Lync, the trio comprised of rappers T... more
Feb 16, 2010 6:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Rachid Taha
When the Clash recorded "Rock the Casbah," they probably didn't think their call to upend the Middle East status quo would be covered by a singer with ties to an actual Casbah. An Algerian born singer living in Paris, Rachid Taha gained att... more
Apr 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Edgar's Calypso
Ring in 2009 with a Champagne Margarita in hand, at Edgar's Calypso! There will be a New Year's Eve Dinner and Drink Specials: FREE Late Night Appetizer Buffet at 11:30 p.m. and FREE Tommy Bahama drink samples from the Tommy Bahama girls. P... more
Dec 26, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Contests: Holidays 1 Comments
Rockapella
Though the vocal group has explored other topics on their infrequent studio albums, Rockap Christmas ,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments