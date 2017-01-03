RSS

Milwaukee Rap

With its monthly Touch and Agree night at Landmark Lanes, Milwaukee’s Ruby Yacht collective has found a place to workshop new material. more

Jan 3, 2017 3:37 PM Music Feature

Milwaukee County Parks

Are you the type of person who looks to do whatever interesting new things the city of Milwaukee has to offer? Here's one of those aforementioned interesting new things! Milwaukee now plays home to two FootGolf courses.  FootGolf  is exactly wha.. more

Sep 1, 2015 6:07 PM Around MKE

There’s an expression popular in certain hip-hop circles that speaks volumes: “spittershit.” It’s a term that can be applied to any lyrics-first hip-hop, especially ’90sinspired hip-hop, and for many rap purists it describes a perfect ideal. .. more

Nov 24, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

Intelligence was a point of pride in ’90s hip-hop. From Q-Tip, Nas and Common on down, many of the best rappers of the era spoke important truths, contending that rap could and should be a force for societal betterment. By the mid-’00s, tho... more

Apr 16, 2014 1:08 AM Music Feature

EMPEntertainment's album Good Misery, Bad Company has been a longtimecoming. The artists in the Milwaukee rap collective—Streetz-n-YoungDeuces, Eazy Hayes, Maal Himself, Payroll, Patski, Ferro Haze and P.Stackz—have been working together in va.. more

Apr 9, 2014 10:00 PM On Music

Toughness and sensitivity have never been mutually exclusive in hip-hop. Since the genre’s earliest days, its most imposing figures have shown glimmers of their soft more

Feb 5, 2014 2:30 AM Local Music

Though he hasn't attached much attention for it yet, Milwaukee rapper Flare the Floozy—now known as just Floozy—has been cranking out some of the city's punchiest club rap over the last year or so. His 2012 mixtape Press Conference was loaded with.. more

Jun 26, 2013 8:00 PM On Music

“Got it on my own like Oprah’s network / Now I’m just trying to make Oprah’s net worth,” Pizzle raps on his latest mixtape, Insomnia 2 , which DJBooth.net debuted last month. Yes, last month, meaning I’m a little bit late to this one, but perha.. more

May 22, 2013 7:00 PM On Music

The Milwaukee producer/rapper duo Pharaoh Mac & DMT specialize in the kind of all-inclusive pop-rap that critics tend to snub even though audiences can’t get enough of it. It’s a sound that’s deceptively difficult to pull off; where stars like Lup.. more

Feb 6, 2013 9:00 PM On Music

It's just a coincidence that three of Milwaukee's most gifted rappers, Pacino, Prophetic and Pizzle, all have handles that begin with the same letter, but it's the kind of coincidence that's not easily ignored in hip-hop. On the "16th Letter," a p.. more

Jan 16, 2013 7:30 PM On Music

Xavier Ruffin is quickly establishing himself as one of the city's most prolific rap-video directors. In the last week the director has debuted two very different videos that showcase his versatility. Klassik's "Anything" is framed as a short, par.. more

Nov 21, 2012 3:00 PM On Music

Milwaukee rapper Prophetic looked outside of his regular circle of local producers for his latest track, "Steady Chasin'," the second song he's teasing from a new album planned for early next year, teaming instead with Miami producer Hart Gunther... more

Nov 8, 2012 7:40 PM On Music

Milwaukee is on the brink of what could be a banner fall for local hip-hop. Here are some recent samples from some of the city's most anticipated local rap albums: Following their awesome boogie-funk joint "Move" earlier this summer, the rapper/pr.. more

Aug 30, 2012 7:30 PM On Music

If you\'re looking for a supergroup of oddball white rappers, you could do a lot worse than the trio of Brooklyn food-and-wrestling enthusiast Action Bronson, MTV-reality-star-turned-Soulja-Boy-protege Riff Raff, and Brew City luminary Dana Coppaf.. more

May 24, 2012 4:00 PM On Music

It doesn\'t take a Google Alert to let me know when Gerald Walker has a new mixtape; whenever he releases new music my Twitter feed lights up with posts from about half of the rap writers I follow. Walker may not have been chosen as one of <em>XXL.. more

Apr 18, 2012 8:25 PM On Music

With so many rap mixtapes hitting the Internet every week, it can be difficult to keep up with them all, especially since there's often no easy way to distinguish serious releases from the haphazard C-material drops that clutter Twitter feeds and .. more

Sep 28, 2011 7:00 PM On Music

In time for his gig opening for Wiz Khalifa at Summerfest's Harley-Davidson Roadhouse tonight, this week Milwaukee rapper Prophetic has released another web-tape, his third of the year, for free download and streaming. As usual, Proph's confident,.. more

Jul 5, 2011 6:53 PM On Music

May 20, 2011 7:52 PM On Music

A number of sharp observers have commented on the growing disparity between producers and rappers in the local hip-hop scene: Milwaukee producers keep improving, creating better, more professional and more original beats, while the Milwaukee rapp.. more

Apr 25, 2011 8:00 PM On Music

I'm not going too far out on a limb predicting that B*Right are going to tick off or annoy a good chunk of the local rap scene, if they haven't already. The young Milwaukee rap group hit the ground running last year, gigging hard and promoting the.. more

Jan 5, 2011 7:51 PM On Music

