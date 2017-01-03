Milwaukee Rap
Ruby Yacht Gets a Night of Its Own
With its monthly Touch and Agree night at Landmark Lanes, Milwaukee’s Ruby Yacht collective has found a place to workshop new material. more
Jan 3, 2017 3:37 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
FootGolf Comes to Milwaukee
Are you the type of person who looks to do whatever interesting new things the city of Milwaukee has to offer? Here's one of those aforementioned interesting new things! Milwaukee now plays home to two FootGolf courses. FootGolf is exactly wha.. more
Sep 1, 2015 6:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Hear Dahm & Mashio Spit Bars and Bars on “Illuminati Shxt
There’s an expression popular in certain hip-hop circles that speaks volumes: “spittershit.” It’s a term that can be applied to any lyrics-first hip-hop, especially ’90sinspired hip-hop, and for many rap purists it describes a perfect ideal. .. more
Nov 24, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
IshDARR and the New Face of Conscious Rap
Intelligence was a point of pride in ’90s hip-hop. From Q-Tip, Nas and Common on down, many of the best rappers of the era spoke important truths, contending that rap could and should be a force for societal betterment. By the mid-’00s, tho... more
Apr 16, 2014 1:08 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Download the First Album from Streetz-n-Young Deuces' Rap Crew EMP Entertainment
EMPEntertainment's album Good Misery, Bad Company has been a longtimecoming. The artists in the Milwaukee rap collective—Streetz-n-YoungDeuces, Eazy Hayes, Maal Himself, Payroll, Patski, Ferro Haze and P.Stackz—have been working together in va.. more
Apr 9, 2014 10:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Jae Ace Balances Bombast and Profundity
Toughness and sensitivity have never been mutually exclusive in hip-hop. Since the genre’s earliest days, its most imposing figures have shown glimmers of their soft more
Feb 5, 2014 2:30 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Stream Floozy's Latest Club Banger, "Flex," with Bandman and Pizzle
Though he hasn't attached much attention for it yet, Milwaukee rapper Flare the Floozy—now known as just Floozy—has been cranking out some of the city's punchiest club rap over the last year or so. His 2012 mixtape Press Conference was loaded with.. more
Jun 26, 2013 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Stream Pizzle's Persistently Catchy "Insomnia 2" Mixtape
“Got it on my own like Oprah’s network / Now I’m just trying to make Oprah’s net worth,” Pizzle raps on his latest mixtape, Insomnia 2 , which DJBooth.net debuted last month. Yes, last month, meaning I’m a little bit late to this one, but perha.. more
May 22, 2013 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Pharaoh Mac & DMT's Infectious Sophomore LP, "Loyalty & Betrayal"
The Milwaukee producer/rapper duo Pharaoh Mac & DMT specialize in the kind of all-inclusive pop-rap that critics tend to snub even though audiences can’t get enough of it. It’s a sound that’s deceptively difficult to pull off; where stars like Lup.. more
Feb 6, 2013 9:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Pacino, Prophetic and Pizzle are Brought to You by the Letter "P"
It's just a coincidence that three of Milwaukee's most gifted rappers, Pacino, Prophetic and Pizzle, all have handles that begin with the same letter, but it's the kind of coincidence that's not easily ignored in hip-hop. On the "16th Letter," a p.. more
Jan 16, 2013 7:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Watch New Videos From Klassik and Prophetic
Xavier Ruffin is quickly establishing himself as one of the city's most prolific rap-video directors. In the last week the director has debuted two very different videos that showcase his versatility. Klassik's "Anything" is framed as a short, par.. more
Nov 21, 2012 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream the Entrancing New Prophetic Single "Steady Chasin'"
Milwaukee rapper Prophetic looked outside of his regular circle of local producers for his latest track, "Steady Chasin'," the second song he's teasing from a new album planned for early next year, teaming instead with Miami producer Hart Gunther... more
Nov 8, 2012 7:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Local Hip-Hop Round-Up: AUTOMatic, Yo-Dot, SPEAK Easy, Klassik
Milwaukee is on the brink of what could be a banner fall for local hip-hop. Here are some recent samples from some of the city's most anticipated local rap albums: Following their awesome boogie-funk joint "Move" earlier this summer, the rapper/pr.. more
Aug 30, 2012 7:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Action Bronson, Riff Raff and Dana Coppa Do Milwaukee in the "Hot Shots" Video
If you\'re looking for a supergroup of oddball white rappers, you could do a lot worse than the trio of Brooklyn food-and-wrestling enthusiast Action Bronson, MTV-reality-star-turned-Soulja-Boy-protege Riff Raff, and Brew City luminary Dana Coppaf.. more
May 24, 2012 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Download Gerald Walker's Latest Mixtape, "Believers Never Die"
It doesn\'t take a Google Alert to let me know when Gerald Walker has a new mixtape; whenever he releases new music my Twitter feed lights up with posts from about half of the rap writers I follow. Walker may not have been chosen as one of <em>XXL.. more
Apr 18, 2012 8:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Local Mixtape Round-Up: Gerald Walker, Amerika's Addiction, B*Right
With so many rap mixtapes hitting the Internet every week, it can be difficult to keep up with them all, especially since there's often no easy way to distinguish serious releases from the haphazard C-material drops that clutter Twitter feeds and .. more
Sep 28, 2011 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Prophetic Gets Flashy on His "Purgatory" Web-Tape
In time for his gig opening for Wiz Khalifa at Summerfest's Harley-Davidson Roadhouse tonight, this week Milwaukee rapper Prophetic has released another web-tape, his third of the year, for free download and streaming. As usual, Proph's confident,.. more
Jul 5, 2011 6:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Why Doesn't Milwaukee Book More Hip-Hop?
May 20, 2011 7:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Pacino Teams with Ray Nitti on "Want It All"
A number of sharp observers have commented on the growing disparity between producers and rappers in the local hip-hop scene: Milwaukee producers keep improving, creating better, more professional and more original beats, while the Milwaukee rapp.. more
Apr 25, 2011 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
B*Right Fire Shots on Their Debut Mixtape
I'm not going too far out on a limb predicting that B*Right are going to tick off or annoy a good chunk of the local rap scene, if they haven't already. The young Milwaukee rap group hit the ground running last year, gigging hard and promoting the.. more
Jan 5, 2011 7:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music