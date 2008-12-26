NYE with the Harlem Globetrotters

The Harlem Globetrotters are returning to the Bradley Center for their traditional New Years Eve game in Milwaukee. Now in their 83rd consecutive season of touring the world, the Globetrotters showcase a captivating assortment of trick shots, high-flying dunks and ball-handling wizardry - with a side-splitting array of comedy guaranteed to entertain both the young and the young at heart. Group discount available call 414/227-0444 for details; For Suite rental information call 414/227-0449. Tickets on sale now! Special Club deal available!

There are two game times, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. tickets are available online (click here).