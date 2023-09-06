Intricate Art That Sets Her Apart: Christina Destrampe of Milwaukee Mandalas

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Lintonen Christina Destrampe of Milwaukee Mandalas Christina Destrampe of Milwaukee Mandalas

Christina Destrampe has transformed her intricate art abilities into a small, thriving business, Milwaukee Mandalas. After a crafty hobby became a distinctive Milwaukee area business, the multi-faceted artist is selling her ornate, elaborate and detailed work for anyone in the area to enjoy. The ever-increasing demand for her work is a testament to her talent, skill, and dedication to her craft. Destrampe did not plan to start a business, but with care and precision, business came to her.

“It was almost serendipitous how Milwaukee Mandalas came to be. Ironically, I have zero background in art or graphic design,” says Destrampe. “My mother helped me make some decorations for my son’s first birthday which led to me spending multiple days at her house each year preparing for a new themed birthday party. This was mainly utilizing paper, making birthday banners, bunting, and signs. This morphed into learning about tools like adhesive and iron on vinyl. I happened across a pattern for a paper layered mandala, and I thought it would be fun to work with paper again. I cut out that first mandala and was hooked. It’s been just over two years and I have made over 3,000 mandalas, am currently in six retail locations, and have hosted numerous workshops. I definitely didn’t set out to create a business. I often say that it was a snowball effect.”

The snowball effect created by Destrampe has led to a flurry of workshops, special projects, and different products available for all to enjoy. The artist offers mandalas in various sizes, colors, and forms, from traditional designs to animals, flowers, and much more. “I have completed mandalas or 3-D paper layered designs that are available in my retail spaces. I’ve honestly lost count of the designs that I have but it’s easily hundreds. These designs range in various types of traditional mandalas as well as 3-D layered art of flowers, animals, nature, holidays, and more. I also have a few DIY kits that are available at Serendipity Boutique Marketplace in Greendale,” says Destrampe. “I host workshops as well. The designs differ each month. I currently provide a series at Serendipity and then occasionally at other locations in southeastern Wisconsin.”

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Color, Design and Texture

Photo by Elizabeth Lintonen Mandala by Christina Destrampe Mandala by Christina Destrampe

For Destrampe, the creative process is an opportunity to explore more ways to play with color, design and texture. “My absolute favorite thing is color selection and seeing the mandalas or layered design come to life. I find joy in selecting the perfect complementary colors to create a work of art. Even though I’ve made so many mandalas, I still am amazed each time I see one come together. It doesn’t matter if it’s a new design or new colors or one I’ve done many times, it’s magical,” says Destrampe.

“That’s one of the reasons I love doing workshops,” she continues. “I love watching others experience the magic. This doesn’t feel like work. Last week I cut over 1,000 sheets of cardstock and assembled 35 designs. I never dread having to do it or feel like I’d rather be doing something else. The process of assembling a mandala is extremely therapeutic. It is very much part of my self-care, which adds to the feeling of this not being work.”

Destrampe’s business keeps her busy but allows her to feel flexible in her line of work, allowing time for creativity to thrive and for spending time with her family. “I’m able to spend more time with my young children, something I wouldn’t be able to do if I was working a ‘traditional job.’ It continues to fill my cup and allows me to have a more flexible schedule,” says Destrampe. “I give myself a lot of grace. A lot of my balance is including the family in the work or doing work that doesn’t interfere with family time. I have two young boys so making memories with them is very important to me. My husband tags along for the fun too. I love spending time with them and going on fun adventures.”

Making Meaning

Photo by Elizabeth Lintonen Mandala by Christina Destrampe Mandala by Christina Destrampe

Anyone successful in an art field knows how rewarding it can be, and Destrampe is no exception. What started as a hobby became a healing way of creating art and building community. “I would say the most rewarding part of making mandalas is making something that holds meaning for the recipient. I’ve made memorials for funerals, anniversary presents for parents, wedding gifts for friends, special pieces for moms-to-be, etc. I love creating and seeing everything come together, but to know that someone else appreciates it just as much or possibly more than me makes it all worth it,” says Destrampe. “I am very much living in the moment. I’m an example of how a small business can be successful. It’s not an easy thing to accomplish. I started making and selling mandalas because I enjoyed it, and I never in a million years thought I would be where I am.”

Information on Milwaukee Mandalas can be found on Destrampe’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/milwaukeemandalas. Workshop registration, product information, and retail space locations can be found at www.milwaukeemandalas.com. Milwaukee Mandalas’ largest retail location is the Serendipity Boutique Marketplace, 5602 Broad St, Greendale, which houses the largest selection of DIY kits and monthly workshops. It is one of six retail locations that can be found by visiting the website.