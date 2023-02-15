Kylie Peters Empowers Women, One Business at a Time

Photo courtesy RAYNE IX Kylie Peters Kylie Peters

Kylie Peters, owner and founder of “The 100 Collective,” has a business philosophy centered around empowering women. When founding her business, Peters’ highest priority was creating a space where women entrepreneurs can grow, make connections, and be their unique selves. At the heart of the growing business is its founder’s dedication to small businesses and eagerness to help women everywhere do the work they love.

“The 100 Collective,” is a national directory of women-owned businesses. The intent is to help entrepreneurs and small businesses get connected with each other to elevate their services. “My goal of ‘The 100 Collective’ is to build the largest online directory of and membership for women-owned businesses that provide professional services. We ask that every member pledges to help 100 other women build a more financially free and fulfilling life. We have ideas and tips on how we can help do that,” says Peters. “We don’t have to claw over one another, there’s enough for everybody. I firmly believe that when women have more money in their pockets, they make better decisions for themselves, for others, and the world at large.”

With “The 100 Collective” launching this month, Peters’ past business ventures have prepared her to create this collaborative space. Her consultancy, “RAYNE IX,” (rayneix.com) named for Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s work in the Supreme Court, has already helped in aiding small business owners find success. “The 100 Collective,” takes Peters’ mission a step further, and it is the result of her risk-taking and determination. “I realized that I loved helping women entrepreneurs and the running of a business, and that I’m good at it. At the end of 2021, I made the thoughtful and difficult decision to leave my job at the time and put together a 12-month action plan for starting my business,” says Peters. “That February, I started my consultancy. And it grew.”

Financial Freedom, Business Success

Peters’ passion is directly focused on empowering women around her to work for financial freedom and business success. “I want to make an impact. I strongly believe that women are unstoppable, resilient, so strong and so undervalued, and while I know entrepreneurship is not the right path for everyone, it’s the one I’m choosing to carve my lane in,” Peters says. “I want to help other women be successful because I think entrepreneurship is one of the greatest paths to create wealth and the freedom of time and money.”

Peters believes spaces for women to grow should focus on support and an eagerness to help one another, cultivating work that is focused on encouragement. “I want to build a movement that is reliant on the mindset shift. When you get a group of women together and you create a space for open and honest collaboration, mountains move and anything is possible,” says Peters. “I hope that the work that we do in ‘The 100 Collective’ can shift the narrative of women’s networking groups, to be one of support, of showing up with kindness, open arms, and a willingness to help.”

Outside of work, Peters’ is passionate about gardening, reading, and her family. The things that drive her most are the causes that she believes in, especially women’s rights and the LGBTQ+ community. Launching her businesses in Milwaukee holds a special significance. “I think there’s something special about launching in Milwaukee because when this takes off here, we know it will work anywhere,” says Peters. “I take great pride in bringing any kind of positive attention to Milwaukee.”

“‘The 100 Collective’ launches this year, and my goal is to have 1,500 members by the end of this year. I have selected and invited 100 women to be our founding members,” says Peters. “I want to be known as a woman who helped other women define success and then achieve it. I pledge to do everything I can to help women in entrepreneurship build the lives they want for themselves, because they deserve it.”

For more information on “The 100 Collective,” including information on joining, visit the100co.com.