Meet Chanell Royston Župac: A Rebranded Real Estate Agent

Chanell Royston has been in the Milwaukee real estate game for over 15 years and is already a name well known throughout the community. This year, she’s totally rebranding. After

becoming a fist-time mother and watching the market change so rapidly, she’s taking the opportunity to make a shift to her new world perspective. Meet the new and improved Chanell Royston Župac!

How did you get started in real estate? What was your educational and career pathway to get you where you are today?

My first job out of college was working for a commercial real estate company as a real estate assistant to the retail team. Being immersed in real estate day-to-day helped broaden my view of the industry. I knew it was career path I had to pursue.

The company I was working for at the time was in Brookfield, but I was ready to leave the suburbs and work downtown. This led me to become a property manager of the state’s largest apartment complex at the time. From there, I went on to manage the rentals of a condo conversion. This property wasn’t fully sold, and I was hired to manage units that they decided to rent during a downshift in the market. I also had the opportunity to do a little work in Kilbourn Towers in the beginning years. I was surrounded by and meeting some affluent people in Milwaukee and loved it.

There was a company at the time that specialized in renting privately owned homes and condos. A few of their agents would often come through my building to view our available rentals with their clients. I was feeling isolated at my current high-rise, coming from a complex of around 900 units to one with only 60. I knew I needed to branch out again. The opportunity to rent cool homes and condos all over really spoke to me. I soon began working for that company and got my sales license. After a couple years, the market began to shift, sellers were selling those properties they were renting, and I went fully into sales with a local brokerage. I haven't looked back since.

Is there one house you think of when someone asks you about your “white whale” or “favorite” during your time as a broker?

The market was hot, and my clients were relocating out east to a home they were building. They were nervous the market may slow down if we were to wait until spring. I informed my clients, even though we were in a seller’s market, listing in December, for a closing date six months out could raise some red flags. However, I strategized with them and asked for their full trust in the process to procure the perfect buyer. Not only was there a flurry of activity when the property went live on the market, but multiple offers were received over list price. I was able to secure buyers who were happy to close in six months for the perfect home.

Who do you like to work with in the community regarding lenders, contractors, surveyors, etc.?

I have my “Ride or Dies” around town! I learned very early on that the community around you are the keys to your success in this career. Mike, the first inspector I worked with, was a huge mentor of mine. At times clients are surprised at how knowledgeable I can be about details of a property. I credit that all to Mike. I’ll never forget learning how to determine the age of a home by the support beams and history of older Midwest homes. I truly loved the beginning years of my career – they were the best schooling I’ve ever had.

When they say it takes a village, it truly does. I find many new buyers when they’re searching for a realtor but focusing on solely what the realtor has sold. That’s such a small piece of the pie. Anyone can sell a property. However, the realtor who can have a great community of important people to see the transaction to close and assist with needs after closing is key.

I’m a true believer in a good lender who has a proven track record. I am an extension of my lender and they're an extension of me. Local lenders are the preferred route today. Many of them offer great programs for buyers and their service is unmatched compared to larger national banks. My pet peeve is a lender who isn't familiar with state/city regulations and programs. Also, not being able to access a client's information on a weekend—the days when most transactions are taking place. I love lenders who think outside the box. Three of my favorites are:

Jason Buckley (SelectOne Mortgage): Seasoned veteran lender. He's a caring, patient and knowledgeable resource for many of my buyers. Large or small. Jennifer Van Zahla (Novus Home Mortgage): She will never say no and always thinks outside the box in complicated situations. Sam Carter Erb Mueller (Epic Mortgage): He is solid and straight-forward, and always available and leads his clients personally to the closing table. As a proud Air Force veteran, and member of the LGBTQ+ community, he is driven to make home ownership possible for all.

After 15 years in the industry, I’ve started to see many of the major players in our community retiring. Finding reliable and relatable professionals to replace those people has been difficult, but I collect them. These individuals can make or break a transaction no matter how strong you may be as an agent.

What inspired the rebrand? And what do you want people to know about you moving forward?

Last summer my husband and I welcomed our son to the world! I had a very successful year prior and truly didn't take a maternity leave until the fall. I had a quite few months taking in the beauty of being a new mom and have loved every step of the journey.

The rebrand came to mind as I spent time with my newborn son. Having a child caused me to stop and reflect while shifting my priorities. Being a mother really does make you see the world differently. I spent a lot of time reevaluating the industry, the real estate market and my place in it.

Being a parent has given me a deeper understanding of what that might mean for a family as a client. That, in turn, helped shape my approach to my work and evaluate my own goals. I want to continue to work every day to help families find their dream homes.

I also switched brokerages during the pandemic and didn’t have a chance to really help my clients explore the power of the Sotheby’s brand. My rebrand is aimed at remedying that. People often think of us as only high end. In reality, we service all price points in a luxury manner. Would you fly first class if it cost the same as economy?

Additionally, my husband is European, so I’ve had the privilege of making some great professional contacts in Europe. One of my goals now is to continue my growth trajectory and expand my brand globally by breaching the international real estate market.

Moving forward I would like people to know that I’m more than just a realtor who succeeds in accepting offers. I’m more of a conductor of the next phase in their life. The relationship does not end at the closing table. I’m a reference source, a friend and a walking Milwaukee advocate. I’m here to connect people through this sphere I’ve worked to build my whole life.

You mentioned that you’re expanding into retail and other projects—can you tell us more about those ventures?

When you become a parent for the first time, you must be resourceful. Finding what you need for you and your baby can be difficult. I found it very frustrating when I was a soon-to-be new mother that those resources were often hard to find, out of reach, or not available at brick-and-mortar retail stores. As a realtor I take pride in being a connector and vessel of resources for my clients, so I knew I had a problem to solve.

I can’t go into too much detail yet, but I have something exciting planned for 2025. I’m a person who is always looking for new ways to grow and new opportunities to make an impact on the Milwaukee community. Right now, in addition to real estate, I’m laser focused on helping to ease the burden new mothers and providing a space where they can find what they need for their growing families.

If you’re interested in connecting with Royston Župac about her real estate business or other ventures, you can contact her at chanell@mahlersir.com