Randi K. Was ‘Bilt’ for The Family Furniture Business

× Expand Photo credit: The Designist, LLC Randi K. (fourth from the left) with members of her family

When it was founded in 1928, the mission behind the Biltrite furniture company was simple—providing high quality furniture at an affordable price. Now, as they celebrate their 95th year, the business has much to be proud of, including being the first Wisconsin Retailer to ever win “Retailer of the Year” from the Home Furnishings Association. As Randi Schachter, known from her TV commercials as Randi K., reflects on a legacy of high-quality service and care, she paints a picture of a long-lasting company with a bright future.

Biltrite is located at 5430 W. Layton Ave. For more information on the store and offered services, visit biltritefurniture.com.

As a fourth-generation family member, Randi Schachter is particularly excited about the recent recognition. “We are the first Wisconsin retailer to ever receive this recognition. It’s huge. We are super excited,” she says. “It’s very rewarding. My dad started when he was 12 years old, he worked with the first and second generation, and the third and the fourth. He brought everything all together, and he said it felt like winning the Super Bowl.” A big portion of the success Biltrite has found is due to a family-focused mentality. The rich family history is a driving force behind every decision, which is part of the reason the company has been around so long.

“It’s a four-generation effort. There’s so many locally owned businesses here, and it feels good to be a part of a local community,” says Schachter. She herself handles the marketing and advertising and works behind the scenes of the operation. “When it’s a family business, you do a little bit of everything,” she says. “We’re very actively involved with our employees. That’s part of the reason why we’re successful. I love the advertising aspect, tying it all together. I do a lot behind the scenes to make sure everything works together, looks right, comes across the way we want it to come across. I’m the spokeswoman for the store, and it’s always fun when a customer comes in and says, ‘I just saw you on TV.’”

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Cultivate Comfort

Biltrite’s work environment is one of care and compassion for their employees. The store is not open nights and is closed Sundays. “On Sunday we close for our families. Customers respect us for being old school. There’s room for a work-life balance. We are very open to making after-hours appointments to accommodate anybody,” says Schachter. “Between the Sunday close, being open just Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the fact that we take little storewide vacations and breaks throughout the year, we’ve done very well in adapting. We care and we have passion.”

Biltrite’s store is designed to cultivate comfort, with a personal touch. The company prides itself on offering a wide range of mostly American-made and Amish-made furniture specifically designed for the Milwaukee market. “Our goal is to make it feel homey and local, and I feel like we achieve that. We have a history wall in the store,” says Schachter. “And we merchandise our store for the feeling of Milwaukee. Furniture for apartments, senior living, older homes, and bungalows. We have furniture that you can’t find anywhere else and looks from every style. I always say that if you can’t find it at Biltrite, you can’t find it anywhere.”

Randi Schachter’s passion for furniture is rivaled only by her passion for family. “I’m passionate about my family, my two kids and my husband. It’s all about my family,” she says. As Biltrite celebrates its 95th year, she’s looking to the future. “Our goal is to get to 100 years of Biltrite. It’s been a crazy, fun rollercoaster ride. We’ve grown tremendously. We’ve found our niche for what we do, and we’ve taken our store to the next level. I think all the other generations would be very proud of what we’ve become.