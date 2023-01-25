Shakita LaGrant-McClain Serves the Community and Cultivates Kindness

Shakita LaGrant-McClain Shakita LaGrant-McClain

Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Executive Director Shakita LaGrant-McClain is a deeply committed public servant. LaGrant-McClain has a long, accomplished career within DHHS, the county’s largest department, including in her current role as executive director. She knows what it feels like to be “on the other side of the table,” which is why she has dedicated her life to helping her community and the people whose stories she knows well.

Since she started with DHHS in 2009, LaGrant-McClain has emphasized the importance of connection as people seek essential services. “I believe everyone should be treated with dignity and respect, and that anyone can live their dreams,” says LaGrant-McClain.

LaGrant-McClain fully understands the need for help to overcome challenges. “I was the person receiving the services. I was working full-time, going to school full-time, taking care of my son full-time. I wanted to do something bigger and better, but I needed help. I needed a steppingstone to get there,” says LaGrant-McClain. “I want to make sure that, when people come here, I’m really helping them get connected to what they need to get connected to, so they can live their best life. We talk about no wrong door, and we get people connected.” Her determination led her to a career in which she is able to help people, providing the stepping stone she once needed.

Exciting Projects

For DHHS, the year ahead is one full of exciting projects. “We’re building 120 homes in the King Park area, all about BIPOC home ownership. We talk about building wealth in our community, and racial equity, and making sure that everyone has the opportunity to own something,” says LaGrant-McClain. In addition to expanding housing, DHHS is going to be breaking ground on a new health and human services building. It is designed to be a warm, welcoming place to access essential services, as well as an investment in the community. The building is a long-time in the making and represents LaGrant-McClain’s vision coming to life.

LaGrant-McClain is committed to a servant leader philosophy when it comes to leading the department. DHHS serves more than 80,000 people, and for LaGrant-McClain, it’s very important to make sure that the people she is surrounded with are passionate about their work, and excited to participate in the workplace’s culture. “I really believe in listening to my staff, having them at the table and hearing their voice, and allowing them to be a part of the decision-making process. As much as possible, I like to bring them on the journey. I believe staff are so important, we can’t do this work without them,” says LaGrant-McClain. “I believe in really serving, and listening, and making people feel a part of the vision because I think if they believe in it, they’re gonna do it. The people that work here are passionate about the work they do. I’m grateful. It’s rewarding to be surrounded by so many amazing people doing work for the community.”

In addition to creating healthier communities, LaGrant-McClain fills her life with family, friends, faith, and teaching. “Family is very important to me. My children are very important. They drive me. I live for them,” says LaGrant-McClain. “ And I teach public speaking at Mount Mary. I love teaching, it doesn’t feel like a job. I’ve learned something from each of the young ladies I teach.”

Shakita LaGrant-McClain hopes to leave a lasting legacy for her staff, students, and the community she works so hard to serve. “I do think you end up living your life’s purpose. I never imagined myself being in this role. I wanted to keep my head down and get the work done and help people. And now, being able to help with the vision and carry that forward is something I could never have imagined,” says LaGrant-McClain. “We talk about racial equity, and we talk about creating healthier communities. It is my hope that the things we put into place are hard to undo when I leave here. I hope that we do right by each other, that we’re kind to each other, and this becomes a culture where it feels like family and people love to work. The success stories we have when we do it right, that’s what I wake up for.”