Trend Salon is a Stylish Staple in Tosa’s Business Community

Achieving dreams through grit, determination, and passion is something Jessica Schneider-Smith knows well. Her work in founding Trend Salon was an uphill climb, full of learning experiences that have left her with wisdom and expertise in her field. She wants to inspire young women to follow their dreams and look their best in the pursuit.

Trend Salon is located at 12229 W. North Ave. in Wauwatosa. For more information, visit trendsalontosa.com or check the salon out on Instagram @trendsalon.tosa.

Schneider-Smith’s upbringing left her with a solid work ethic, and she learned to face each challenge in her life head-on. “I didn’t have much growing up. My parents instilled a good work ethic into me and taught me how to pay bills at an early age. I knew what it was like, not having a lot and wanting more,” says Schneider-Smith. “I went and applied for an apprenticeship through a local salon and was hired.” One of the biggest motivators for Schneider-Smith, however, was wanting to provide for her son. “I got pregnant with my son at the age of 20, and that was the best thing that ever happened to me,” says Schneider-Smith. “I really pushed for my career. I wanted more for my son than I had.”

Path to Success

In 2010, Schneider-Smith founded Trend Salon. Her growth in the beginning of her journey put her business down the path to success. “I feel like I’ve gotten to the point where I’ve found each person as an individual [who] needs to be managed in a certain way. I don’t think bigger is better, especially when you have a salon. It's how I built our salon culture. I pick stylists based upon their attitude and their energy, not necessarily what they can do, because you can teach anyone to do hair if they’re willing to learn,” says Schneider-Smith. “I do a lot of one-on-one classes outside of salon hours. I love multitasking. I love being super busy. And I love when my stylists have confidence.”

Lately, Trend Salon has undergone some exciting upgrades that are sure to take the business to the next level, including a remodel and a social media rebrand. “I decided to hire Natasha Jones Interiors. She’s amazing. She specializes in high end interiors, modern and sleek, not what’s trending, but timeless,” says Smith. “I love our new space. It’s modern and sleek. It's airy. It’s clean with a little boho vibe. You have to stay up with the times. The hair industry is ever-evolving. It is constantly evolving.” With these new updates, Trend Salon’s future is a bright, impeccably stylish one.

Smith’s journey is supported by what matters most to her, her family, her friends and her community. “I am passionate about my family. I absolutely adore my son. I did everything for him. I always tell him that. When he gets down on himself, I'm like, remember Anthony, I did all this for you. I also have a 3-year-old daughter, and she is the light of my life. She’s going to be my mini-me,” says Schneider-Smith. “My husband had a huge part in this as well. And my friends, like Ashley. Ashley is my first stylist. She’s my best friend, and she has been with me through everything.” The Wauwatosa community is the perfect place for Schneider-Smith’s business and her family. “I love the area that we’re in. It’s a great community. It’s very diverse,” says Schneider-Smith.

Schneider-Smith hopes her legacy is one of instilling confidence in girls. Her philosophy is one of helping everyone look and feel their very best. “It’s an investment but if you feel good about yourself, that's priceless,” says Schneider-Smith. I would help young girls that feel like they have nothing. If you can reflect on what you need to change and push forward, you could be anything you want. Small goals make big goals. Small dreams make big dreams. Take one step at a time.”