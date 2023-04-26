Does the Nose Know

× Expand Image: Softulka - Getty Images Sense of smell illustration

Is it possible for humans to communicate emotional states to one another via chemical signals in the air? The debate rages. Many researchers believe only non-chemical sensory pathways can expedite this kind of communication. In other words, for me to influence your emotional state, I need to send messages to you in words, vocalizations, facial expressions, gestures, etc. But other research suggests there is another interactive channel in this regard and that its messages are chemical in nature.

These emotional couriers are called pheromones, which are chemical substances released into the air by living entities (including mammals, insects and plants) that, ostensibly, influence the behavior of others of their species. Basically, the theory is that these chemo signals are embedded in bodily secretions, such as perspiration, so they operate when people are in close proximity. The concept of pheromones in humans was popularized by the wishful thinking that certain scents can attract people in a sexual way. This remains unproven (some claim it’s been disproven), although that hasn’t dissuaded hucksters from marketing products they claim “subliminally attract” potential mates. We’re pretty confident this is balderdash.

However, in some respects, the scents we detect from others may have a measurable impact on how we feel, although not in an erotic fashion. Rather, this has been demonstrated primarily in relation to two emotional states—fear and disgust. However, there is growing evidence that it may apply to other feelings, including happiness and anger. For instance, you’ve probably heard that some animals can smell fear. Indeed, this appears to be the case, and apparently we are one of those animals. In humans, this process occurs outside our conscious awareness. In other words, we don’t “sniff” someone who is afraid and then think, “This person is frightened.” Instead, we detect chemical signals unconsciously, and often respond to them in a similar vein.

Feeling With Others

So, how does this affect us? The impact is through what we call emotional contagion, which is a fancy term for empathy or “feeling with” another person. So, if you exude a chemical signal indicating you are fearful, I may begin to feel that way, as well. I may not feel it as intensely as you do, but your fear will seep into my psyche until I experience it in some fashion, perhaps just as a nameless disquiet. In turn, I may become more vigilant and wary of my surroundings, for example, as opposed to becoming patently afraid.

This also raises the possibility that pheromone-induced emotional contagion may occur in crowds. Some researchers believe that, along with visual and auditory input, chemical signals may contribute to the mob mentality seen in large gatherings that go awry en masse. In other words, a ripple effect of chemo signaling could contribute to, but not independently cause, fear-induced stampedes or violent riots. This may be a variation on the concept of “group think” that could be termed “group feel.”

Clearly, there is more research needed in this area. What we don’t know appears more substantial than what we do. However, we can assert with some certainty that we communicate with each other through unconscious channels that rely on scent, not just sight and sound. So, the next time you’re with someone and get an odd feeling, your sense of smell may be registering an unconscious message.

Sometimes, the nose knows.

