Braise combines a cooking school with a restaurant. The chef-owner—active in the locally sourced ingredient movement—has put together a frequently changing menu with exceptional results. The restaurant has a rustic front bar and a dining room dominated with two communal tables constructed from the wood of bowling alleys formerly housed in the building. The menu changes daily due to the availability of the freshest ingredients.
Braise Restaurant
1101 South 2nd Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Contemporary