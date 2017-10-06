Vietnamese cuisine and sushi are most heavily represented, with some Thai, Chinese and American dishes thrown in for good measure. You can even get fusion Tacos de Buddha as an appetizer or bar snack, with beef, pork or lemongrass chicken in corn tortillas and served with salsa. Comforting Vietnamese phở is a big draw. The sushi menu centers around rolls, from simple, traditional style with your choice of seafood to more elaborate creations like the midnight roll with tuna, salmon, mango and black rice. Thai and Chinese-American portions of the menu stick to favorite dishes. You can also get a half-pound Buddha burger.
Buddha Lounge
1504 E. North Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
American, Burgers, Chinese, Thai, Vietnamese