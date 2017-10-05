This is Milwaukee's best place to watch Sinatra, Elvis and Neil Diamond impersonators (Friday and Saturday evenings only). The bar is filled with Las Vegas celebrity photos. The menu and décor are basic Sicilian-American. Battered calamari is a fine starter, pizzas have a thin durable crust and many toppings to choose from. There also are sandwiches plus some basic pasta dishes. (J.B.)
Capone's Grotto
1007 Old World Third St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Italian, Pizza