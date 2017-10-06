Chez Jacques opens at 10 a.m.—a good time to sample the crepes. The tables near the bar are the place for a glass of wine followed with escargot or perhaps a charcuterie plate with pâté and prosciutto. The onion soup is a classic, topped with bubbling Gruyere cheese. For dinner it is hard to go wrong with jumbo sea scallops or duck in orange sauce. (Jeff Beutner)
Chez Jacques
1022 S. 1st. St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Bakery, French, Sandwiches, Seafood