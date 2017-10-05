Serving more than just chocolate, the Chocolate Factory's menu includes subs in three sizes, croissants, salads, sandwiches, the soup of the day, chili (in season) and a variety of ice cream concoctions. Beverage selection includes phosphates, created from seltzer water and a shot of flavor (chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, or cherry). (Kathy Nichols)
Chocolate Factory
5900 N. Port Washington Rd., Glendale, Wisconsin 53217
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
5900 N. Port Washington Rd., Glendale, Wisconsin 53217
American, Sandwiches