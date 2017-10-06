We have rentals! Paddle board, SUP & Canoe the Milwaukee River. Our Milwaukee location is stocked with all your Paddling needs as well! Stand Up Paddleboards, Kayaks, PFD’s, paddles, and all your water adventure gear. More Gear and Accessories can also be found...hats, gloves, backpacks, bags, sleeping bags, games, books and watches, gear for your dogs and great items for kids. The views can’t be beat at this location, Milwaukee Street Brewery is right across the street along the RiverWalk & the Milwaukee Public Market is just a block up Water Street! Come on over for a visit!
Clear Water Outdoor
250 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
250 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202