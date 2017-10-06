CMP offers a new evolution of laser tag featuring high tech realistic simulated weapons and objective based gameplay. We don\'t have plastic phasers or silly glow in the dark arenas. We feature all metal rifles and realistic battlefields. Our game is much closer to a modern day video game than the laser tag that might come to mind. We call it tactical laser tag, but even that doesn\'t do the excitement and adrenaline justice. You\'ll have to come in and try it out to really experience the thrill.
CMP Tactical Lazer Tag
4905 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
4905 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207