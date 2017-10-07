The dining room is full of Polish charm. The menu offers both unusual items, such as czarnina and tripe soup, and accessible options, including the beef roll-ups. The soups taste homemade, the pierogis (filled fried dumplings) are always good and the stuffed cabbage is traditional Polish fare. Don't miss the perch with potato pancakes on Friday. (Jeff Beutner)
Crocus
3577 S. 13th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53221
Polish