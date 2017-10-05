A modest establishment in a residential neighborhood, El Farol combines a small supermarket with a restaurant. The market has items like roast pork, empanadas and papas rellenos. The illustrated menu is small, featuring items like steak with onions, roast chicken, fried fish and daily specials that tend to be stews. Be sure to order the Puerto Rican rice. Prices are reasonable and the flavors ring true. (Jeff Beutner)
El Farol Restaurant & Grocery
1401 W. Washington St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Puerto Rican