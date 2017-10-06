El Guapo’s serves Tex-Mex fare, such as a good BBQ chicken and the usual tacos and burritos. The salsa is served warm and is rich with flavors of tomato and chile peppers. Soups are notable though the roasted tomato seems more Mediterranean than Mexican. For that matter, flatleaf parsley and cracked wheat appear on the refried beans, and polenta is served with the BBQ chicken. But these touches are more novel than detracting. El Guapo’s has charm, moderate prices, plus a really good margarita made with fresh lime juice.
El Guapos
342 E. Silver Spring Dr., Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin 53217
Mexican